Caribou Coffee to refocus on cozy cafes instead of drive-thru speed

By 1999, the Pucketts had stepped away from leading the company. By the next year, they had sold a 70% stake in Caribou to Crescent Capital of Atlanta. Caribou proceeded to expand into an empire of more than 800 locations in 20 states and 11 countries. Listed as a public company in 2005, it eventually went private again after Germany’s JAB Holding Company acquired it for $340 million in 2012.