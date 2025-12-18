Bonuses are shrinking, for those who still get them

As predictable as gingerbread cookies on the table and Mariah Carey on the playlist, Andersen Corp. made its pre-holiday employee profit sharing announcement last week, a tradition that dates back to 1914. This year, the Bayport-based window and door manufacturer is distributing $52.2 million to employees, up from $50.8 million in 2024. Each eligible employee will receive as much as $3,875, which is slightly less than last year’s $3,923, because the company’s workforce has grown by nearly 1,000 since 2024 to more than 14,000 employees.