Bonuses are shrinking, for those who still get them

In today’s newsletter: Justin Terch, Chris Galvin, Laura Watterson, John Ghingo, Catherine Hall, Melissa Kjolsing, George Hicks, Craig Leipold and a shakeup between Pohlad brothers.

By Allison Kaplan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 18, 2025 at 12:00PM
A worker loads a window at the Renewal By Andersen replacement windows factory in Cottage Grove. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As predictable as gingerbread cookies on the table and Mariah Carey on the playlist, Andersen Corp. made its pre-holiday employee profit sharing announcement last week, a tradition that dates back to 1914. This year, the Bayport-based window and door manufacturer is distributing $52.2 million to employees, up from $50.8 million in 2024. Each eligible employee will receive as much as $3,875, which is slightly less than last year’s $3,923, because the company’s workforce has grown by nearly 1,000 since 2024 to more than 14,000 employees.

Still, Andersen’s bonuses are well above the national average of $1,786. Bonuses have been shrinking since 2021. Last year, fewer than 40% of workers received a bonus, according to a study by payroll software firm ADP. And nearly half of the 2,000 professionals surveyed by search firm Robert Half said they received a smaller bonus than expected or no bonus at all in 2024.

“There doesn’t seem to be a straight through-line for bonuses this year,” said Justin Terch, a Duluth-based HR consultant, and president of the Minnesota State Council of Society for Human Resource Management. “Companies in high-tech and finance industries seem to be strong, while bonuses in healthcare and general industry appear to be contracting slightly.”

A few other notes from ADP’s analysis of 12 million workers at employers with 50 or more people:

  • Construction and manufacturing employees are most likely to receive a bonus, followed by finance and insurance.
    • Bonuses add up to about 3.5% of total gross pay for the average worker, but that percentage increases among higher income earners: Bonuses account for 10% of pay for employees making $150,000 to $250,000 and for people making more than $250,000, bonuses make up 25% of pay.
      • The highest median bonus recorded by ADP went to managing directors at financial firms, at $472,000.

        Andersen chairman and CEO Chris Galvin said profit sharing is “one of the many ways we celebrate the dedication of our team members and reinforces our longstanding belief that we are stronger together.” Minnesota’s other major windows manufacturer, Marvin, is expected to announce its 2025 employee profit sharing at the company’s annual meeting this afternoon, Thursday, Dec. 18.

        Exec moves

        Laura Watterson, CHRO, Andersen Corp.

        Andersen’s new SVP and chief human resources officer will have to wait a year for her cut of the profit sharing. Laura Watterson started Dec. 15. Why not take the holidays off? Watterson said she highly recommends starting a new job the week before Christmas for the chance to get up to speed during the lull. Watterson also wanted to overlap with her highly regarded predecessor Karen Richard, who is retiring after 12 years with Andersen Corp.

        Watterson brings more than 20 years of HR experience, most recently as CHRO at CWT in Minneapolis, which was acquired by American Express in September. At Andersen, where the culture is strong and tenure tends to be long, Watterson said she sees her role as nurturing talent.

        “It’s amazing what you can learn by walking the floor, getting out in the field with installers,” Watterson said. “Human connection makes people’s jobs better.”

        Innovation

        Working on a tech tool that could be useful to seniors living in rural areas? There’s a new accelerator program for that, and participants will be eligible for up to $150,000 in contracts at the end of a four-week program.

        The AscendRural Senior Care Innovation Accelerator is a first-time effort from the innovation program launched by Sourcewell, which is a self-funded service cooperative that the Legislature created to help other public agencies operate more effectively. AscendRural was the answer to a dearth of tech innovation focused on rural markets, where 46 million Americans live. This is the group’s first accelerator aimed at solutions for seniors, with a focus on senior care workforce, social connection and safety of aging in place.

        “Housing, transportation, health care all play into unique dynamics that put pressure on different parts of the system, especially in rural America where there are more older residents,” said Melissa Kjolsing, managing director of AscendRural, based in Staples, Minn.

        Accelerator applications are due Jan. 9. The program isn’t limited to Minnesota: Kjolsing said the goal is to pick 15 companies and pair them with rural communities across the country (expect a heavy focus on the Midwest) by February. “The entire goal and objective is to find solutions that can scale.”

        In the news

        Twins investors revealed: Local investor George Hicks and Wild majority owner Craig Leipold are among the mystery investors who joined the Pohlad family in Twins ownership, the team revealed Wednesday. And in a Succession-level bombshell: Tom Pohlad is taking control of the organization from brother Joe Pohlad. Here’s the scoop from Target Field.

        Shaky job market: Unemployment rose 4.6% in November, the highest since September 2021, according to the delayed jobs report issued Dec. 16. Wage growth also appeared sluggish this fall. The next key measure, the Consumer Price Index for November, is due out Thursday, Dec. 18.

        Problems with protein: Consumers can’t get enough protein, yet Hormel is struggling to profit on meats and nuts. “We do love our protein-centric portfolio because it’s varied,” Hormel president John Ghingo told Strib reporter Evan Pederson. “The critical part for us is how we continue to add value for consumers and meet their needs.”

        Hewing’s refresh: Hewing Hotel is approaching its 10th anniversary with plans for updates throughout the North Loop property. The work starts in January. Tullibee restaurant and Hewing’s bar and lounge will be closed through mid-February; event spaces will be closed through March, and hotel rooms will be closed one floor at a time. But hotel General Manager Catherine Hall invites everyone up to the rooftop during construction for the debut of Hewing’s ice bar. It will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Jan. 15.

