Still reeling from tariff punch, Busy Baby looks to international growth

Back in April, Fynbo Benike became the face of small business in the tariff debate when she posted on social media that she had to leave $160,000 of her play mats in China because she couldn’t afford President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports. Her story was shared on The Daily podcast from the New York Times, which thrust her into the national spotlight. She was the ideal spokesperson: a veteran turned mom entrepreneur who had been named a 2025 Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. She joined Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in Washington D.C. to speak out about the impact of tariffs on small businesses in May. She returned in November for a news conference before the Supreme Court’s hearing on whether a president can use emergency powers to impose tariffs on imports.