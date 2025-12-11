Still reeling from tariff punch, Busy Baby looks to international growth

The Supreme Court could issue its decision on tariffs any day now, but small business owner Beth Fynbo Benike isn’t waiting around. The founder of the Oronoco, Minn.-based Busy Baby recently established relationships with international distributors to sell her silicone suction placemats and other baby accessories in South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic. Next up: the United Kingdom and Europe.
In each exclusive distribution agreement, she’s working with other small businesses — two sisters in South Korea; a husband and wife team in the U.K. The initial orders are small, in the $20,000 range, but Fynbo Benike believes shipping internationally could be her best shot at stabilizing the business, which hit its peak in 2023 at $4.7 million in sales primarily through big box stores and Amazon. Revenue is down 50% this year, due to the higher costs from tariffs and months without product when she couldn’t afford to import from China. Fynbo Benike looked into American manufacturing but said it’s just not feasible for a small company like hers.
“If I survive,” Fynbo Benike told me this week, “International distribution is going to be a focus.”
Back in April, Fynbo Benike became the face of small business in the tariff debate when she posted on social media that she had to leave $160,000 of her play mats in China because she couldn’t afford President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports. Her story was shared on The Daily podcast from the New York Times, which thrust her into the national spotlight. She was the ideal spokesperson: a veteran turned mom entrepreneur who had been named a 2025 Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. She joined Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in Washington D.C. to speak out about the impact of tariffs on small businesses in May. She returned in November for a news conference before the Supreme Court’s hearing on whether a president can use emergency powers to impose tariffs on imports.
“This year feels like it’s been 10,” Fynbo Benike said. When the fluctuating tariffs dropped to 30%, Busy Baby was able to import enough product to last through Christmas. But Target did not renew Busy Baby’s contract, which will expire in March. “They said they’re going with more of their owned brands,” Fynbo Benike said. Walmart, on the other hand, “did me a huge solid,” Fynbo Benike said, by cutting Busy Baby’s distribution from 250 stores to 100 and adding a third product SKU. “This way, I can stay in Walmart and see if things normalize.”
Fynbo Benike could end the year with another publicity bump — the Daily recently called for an update on her business, which signals that she’s in the running for a replay over the holidays. The day her episode originally aired in April, she picked up $50,000 in online orders. But another strong day like that isn’t going to make up for this year’s losses. Fynbo Benike is trying to stay afloat by taking on paid speaking engagements. Her theme: “Things are always going to happen that you don’t expect. You can’t just quit.”
Bright idea: Pre-holiday purge
If you’re getting that end-of-the-year itch to clean your office, lean in, advises organizing expert Michele Vig of Neat Little Nest in Minneapolis. “It naturally helps you take inventory and reflect on what you’ve accomplished. It also sets the stage for you to actually rest over the break and come back strong in the new year.”
Before she turned her organizing super powers into a business, Vig spent a decade in the C-suite at Caribou Coffee — chief marketing and product development officer, then president — and she was always the one with the Eisenhower Matrix task ranking system in her handwritten notebooks (it’s OK — I, too, had to look up Eisenhower Matrix).