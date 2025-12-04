An Aspen Ideas Fest in Minnesota?

Leaders of the Aspen Institute’s Climate & Clean Energy group started their week in the Twin Cities, meeting with government officials, policy experts, CEOs and innovators ahead of setting the agenda for their annual climate conference next summer in Chicago. But the even bigger potential? Moving Aspen Ideas: Climate to Minnesota in 2027.
The nonprofit thought leadership group launched this multiday conference four years ago to convene global policymakers, scientific experts, corporate leaders and inventors. After three years in Miami, the climate conference moved to Chicago last year, where it will again take place in 2026. “We’re starting to think ahead to 2027 and what that might look like,” said Greg Gershuny, Aspen Institute’s strategic leader in Climate and Clean Energy. He told me he’s open to a move and especially intent on highlighting Midwest innovation. “Right now, it’s about bringing the good things that are happening here to Chicago next summer.”
Minnesota’s climate and energy experts delivered. Dan King, chief technology officer at Darcy Solutions, showed the Aspen group one of its geothermal groundwater systems, recently installed on the campus of Macalester College to efficiently heat and cool buildings. CleanCounts, the nonprofit clean energy registry, hosted a happy hour at its downtown Minneapolis office for Gershuny and his colleagues. The room was a who’s who of the local environmental sector with representatives from 3M, Cargill and many lobbyists in attendance. Chefs Mateo and Erin Mackbee of Krewe in St. Joseph served up appetizers and drinks made with ingredients sourced from solar farms and prepared with clean energy.
CleanCounts CEO Ben Gerber welcomed the group by saying, “The conversations that happen at Aspen Ideas events shape investment, shape regulation, shape philanthropy — and shape public imagination. That’s real power. Minnesota has a lot to contribute to that conversation.”
The Aspen Institute leaders nodded in agreement. “I think the Midwest as a whole is not getting as much credit as New York or California,” Gershuny said. “We want to bring the coastal investment to the Midwest. We’re trying to make the Midwest a center of gravity for action.”
Bright idea
Fashion shows are expensive to produce and often with limited return on investment — especially in a place like Minnesota where the audiences tend to be filled with more enthusiasts than retail buyers. So Tracy Call and her team at Media Bridge, the Minneapolis agency that owns the Fashion MSP brand and online platform, decided to disrupt the usual calendar of shows with an intriguing proposition: What happens when you offer up an event space to the fashion community for one day and challenge designers, models, stylists, photographers and aspiring creatives to decide for themselves what to do with it? We’ll find out Saturday when the Experiment, a first of its kind event takes place at the Whim in Minneapolis. Tickets are still available.
More than a fashion experiment, it’s a social experiment in how people — particularly a community of creatives —organize themselves without a designated leader. “I thought it would crash and burn,” said Gayle Smaller, an associate director of DEI at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health who produces fashion events on the side.
Fashion MSP set up a channel on the social media platform Discord for those interested in the Experiment to organize. For two weeks, Smaller watched from the sidelines as people chatted. “The event date was six weeks away, and someone needed to step up,” Smaller said. “No one was pushing it along.” And so, Smaller stepped up — although he is quick to point out there’s a whole group of do-ers who have taken on various aspects of the event, from marketing to finance. And no one has a title. The final lineup for Saturday includes a makers’ market and a runway show featuring 18 local designers.