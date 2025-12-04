An Aspen Ideas Fest in Minnesota?

Fashion shows are expensive to produce and often with limited return on investment — especially in a place like Minnesota where the audiences tend to be filled with more enthusiasts than retail buyers. So Tracy Call and her team at Media Bridge, the Minneapolis agency that owns the Fashion MSP brand and online platform, decided to disrupt the usual calendar of shows with an intriguing proposition: What happens when you offer up an event space to the fashion community for one day and challenge designers, models, stylists, photographers and aspiring creatives to decide for themselves what to do with it? We’ll find out Saturday when the Experiment, a first of its kind event takes place at the Whim in Minneapolis. Tickets are still available.