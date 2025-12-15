How to reconcile holiday’s ‘K-shaped’ shopping trends

Any ideas for St. Paul?: The nonprofit St. Paul Downtown Development Corporation just picked up the Endicott Building — the third vacant downtown building it has purchased with the goal of redevelopment. Everything from conversion to tear down is on the table, but SPDDC needs investors who are committed to revitalizing St. Paul’s city core, even if it isn’t profitable at the moment. “We’re trying to be a force of momentum in the right direction,” the group’s president, Dave Higgins told Strib reporter Katie Galioto.