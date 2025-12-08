The strategy behind Dorsey & Whitney’s ambitious growth plans

Dorsey & Whitney’s recent expansion to Chicago is just a taste of what’s to come for the Minneapolis-based law firm. I recently spoke with Peter Nelson, who became managing partner in July and wasted no time acting on his agenda. “I was elected with a mandate to carry forward the vision I had,” he said. “For me, growth is a priority.”
Nelson started planning his moves well before taking over as the firm’s leader. His pro tip: Transition is easier when you share your vision with stakeholders in advance.
“Build consensus when you can and make the hard decisions when you can’t,” Nelson advises. A banking industry lawyer who served on the firm’s policy committee, Nelson credits his leadership skills to five years of running Minnesota’s Youth Hockey Association. “It was an invaluable experience — dealing with humans, emotions and outsized expectations.”
Are lawyers actually easier to manage than hockey parents? No comment from Nelson on that one.
With 210 attorneys in Minneapolis, Dorsey & Whitney is the Twin Cities’ third largest law firm (behind Fredrikson and Faegre Drinker). Worldwide, Dorsey has around 670 attorneys total, with 22 offices, from Boise, Idaho, to Beijing.
“Chicago has been out there for years as a question mark,” Nelson said. “Why would a firm based in the Midwest not have an office in the third largest city in the country? I didn’t have a good answer.”
Dorsey’s Chicago office opened in November with seven partners including five who were with another Chicago firm and two who are based in Boise but will work closely with the Chicago office. Nelson describes his growth plans as “aggressive,” estimating the new office will hit 25 lawyers within a year and 50 within three years. “Unless you’re willing to go in and have a real growth strategy in a new market, you can’t compete,” Nelson said. “It requires vision and a large investment.”
Areas of expertise of the Chicago office include family office and trust and estate planning law as well as commercial and securities litigation and government investigations. Nelson said it’s work that is complimentary to the Minneapolis team — which, by the way, he expects to grow by at least 35 new attorneys in the next three years.