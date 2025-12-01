Will the Dayton’s Project ever be fully leased?

Minnesota’s startup community tends to get stuck in the middle. In a recent Greater MSP survey of around 40 firms in the Minnesota Investors Network, 74% said they make Series A investments (the first major funding round), compared to just 18% involved at the Series C stage (typically larger dollar amounts for established ventures looking to scale or acquire other companies). Serial entrepreneurs Scott Litman and Dan Mallin have spent years building up that early stage ecosystem as founders of MN Cup, the largest startup competition of its kind in the country. Now they’re turning their attention to the next hurdle: growing past $5 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The duo will lead Minnesota’s first cohort of Birthing of Giants, a two-year educational program for founders whose companies are anywhere between $5 million and $250 million in ARR.