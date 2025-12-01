Will the Dayton’s Project ever be fully leased?

It’s that magical time of year when thousands of holiday shoppers pour into the Dayton’s Holiday Market to shop local while slurping bowls of wild rice soup (there are popovers designed to trigger Oak Grill nostalgia, too). But peering around the temporary vendor tables, many are likely to wonder: What goes on in this landmark building the rest of the year? Is anybody upstairs?
The Dayton’s Project is in receivership, which means the court appointed Lighthouse Management to oversee the 1.2 million square foot building after lenders claimed the owners defaulted on a $200 million loan. A September report from Lighthouse said the building “continues to operate at a significant loss.”
But office leasing has picked up a bit since my colleague Katie Galioto reported in April that the Dayton’s Project was just 11% leased. Today, 28% of the 843,000 square feet of office space in the building is leased, said Larissa Bodine, senior vice president at CBRE. She added that Dayton’s Project is seeing growing demand for spec suites — fully furnished, move-in ready offices that typically lease for shorter terms.
“Companies don’t want the hassle of designing an office,” Bodine said. The Dayton’s Project just added three more spec suites, a total of 50,000 square feet.
Current spec tenants include fintech company Sezzle, business consultancy JL Buchannan and marketing firm Lacek Group. Given its proximity to Target HQ, the Dayton’s Project is attracting firms that work with the retailer, like BlueBird Group and Uncommon.
Meanwhile, Buyer Support Group and Harvest Group are currently working out of spec suites while they build out permanent offices in the building. “Having an existing pool of ready-to-go space was critical in our ability to meet their timing and occupancy needs,” Bodine said. “We’re definitely seeing more confidence and a higher volume of companies looking for space.”
But it would take a lot of these 30,000-square-foot-type tenants to fill out this colossal building.
Meanwhile, Bodine couldn’t comment on retail leasing for the street and skyway levels of the building. Gray Fox Coffee remains the only permanent tenant.