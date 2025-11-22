Dayton’s Holiday Market draws crowds downtown five years on

A record number of vendors and shoppers got into the holiday spirit for this year’s Dayton’s Holiday Market.
Hundreds of people wandered the market in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday morning as Christmas music jingled through ceiling speakers. The smell of roasted almonds and popovers from the Oak Grill wafted through the aisles as children hollered and parents peered through red and green garlands.
This year is the fifth edition of the Dayton’s Holiday Market inside the remodeled Dayton’s Project building in the heart of downtown, and organizers say it’s the biggest market yet. It’s open daily, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, for the next month.
As businesses fight to revive retail sales downtown, city officials say the market has become an anchor for shoppers and winter events around Minneapolis.
“There’s been this narrative that retail has declined downtown for quite a while. It even predates the pandemic,” said Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. “At times it was due to declining sales. At times it was due to the fact that Amazon and other retailers like Walmart and Target and larger retailers were able to compete in a different way.”
As Minneapolis shuts down Holidazzle and pivots to "Winterapolis" events, Courtney Ries with Meet Minneapolis said Dayton’s Holiday Market has become an touchstone for craft businesses and events happening across Minneapolis.
“It’s harder to get us out of our hibernation during the colder months,” Ries said. “Winter is an asset to Minneapolis, and we’re hopeful that this collective effort can help remind people of that.
“Now we just need that beautiful, beautiful snow.”