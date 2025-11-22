Minneapolis

Dayton's Holiday Market draws crowds downtown five years on

As downtown Minneapolis goes without Holidazzle this season, Dayton's and other "Winterapolis" events fill the gap.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2025 at 11:15PM
Displays of holiday merchandise are out at Dayton's Holiday Market inside the Dayton’s Project in Minneapolis on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A record number of vendors and shoppers got into the holiday spirit for this year’s Dayton’s Holiday Market.

Hundreds of people wandered the market in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday morning as Christmas music jingled through ceiling speakers. The smell of roasted almonds and popovers from the Oak Grill wafted through the aisles as children hollered and parents peered through red and green garlands.

Small ornaments designed like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are for sale at Dayton's Holiday Market inside the Dayton’s Project in Minneapolis on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Left to right, Jana Blanski and Jacy Fauskee shop together at the Dayton’s Holiday Market. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This year is the fifth edition of the Dayton’s Holiday Market inside the remodeled Dayton’s Project building in the heart of downtown, and organizers say it’s the biggest market yet. It’s open daily, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, for the next month.

As businesses fight to revive retail sales downtown, city officials say the market has become an anchor for shoppers and winter events around Minneapolis.

“There’s been this narrative that retail has declined downtown for quite a while. It even predates the pandemic,” said Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. “At times it was due to declining sales. At times it was due to the fact that Amazon and other retailers like Walmart and Target and larger retailers were able to compete in a different way.”

Shoppers peruse displays at Dayton's Holiday Market. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As Minneapolis shuts down Holidazzle and pivots to "Winterapolis" events, Courtney Ries with Meet Minneapolis said Dayton’s Holiday Market has become an touchstone for craft businesses and events happening across Minneapolis.

“It’s harder to get us out of our hibernation during the colder months,” Ries said. “Winter is an asset to Minneapolis, and we’re hopeful that this collective effort can help remind people of that.

“Now we just need that beautiful, beautiful snow.”

The stars could align for that wintry weather. Forecasts now predict an icy mix through Thanksgiving weekend that could end with heavy snow.

Lee Childers sniffs a candle while he shops at Dayton's Holiday Market on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Last year, organizers said the market earned $2 million dollars within 40 days, attracting about 200,000 people downtown.

Mich Berthiaume, the founder and curator of the Dayton’s Holiday Market, started planning for the market in January, driving to apple orchards, church bazaars and other markets to recruit 107 vendors.

She said the record number of vendors is driving sales that are “substantially financially up from last year.”

Berthiaume attributes a lot of that to nostalgia, which brings crowds to their doors at 4 a.m. on Black Friday.

“Whether you did it with your family, your girlfriends, your grandma, it’s a tradition. And tradition is always strong no matter what, people love tradition,” Berthiaume said. “It’s newness and it’s the nostalgia, a combination of both. Because now you’re getting the next generation who learned from their parents’ generation.”

Santabear merchandise on display at Dayton's Holiday Market. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nostalgia was front of mind for business owner Jake Sanders, who designed the 40-year anniversary celebration for Santabear. Sanders remembers shopping at Dayton’s and meeting his wife there in his youth, and he said focusing on such memories helps to build community.

Few can understand that better than sisters-in-law Carol Stark, Mary Nosek and Katharine Richter. Stopping for pictures under the historic JB Hudson Jewelers entrance, the sisters shared memories of the the jewelry store and of Dayton’s holiday displays.

“It was famous in the Twin Cities. You’d come every year with your kids,” Nosek said, recalling a visit to Dayton’s decades before. “With COVID and all of George Floyd, incidents have made people hesitant about coming downtown, which is a shame. It’s beautiful downtown.”

Kathleen Cenac puts the final touches on her display at the Dayton’s Holiday Market. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

