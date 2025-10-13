Minneapolis Downtown Council pulls plug on Holidazzle and Aquatennial, seeks new organizer

Two events that have become synonymous with downtown Minneapolis will not happen this year if a new organizer doesn’t materialize.
The Downtown Council — the most recent organizer of Holidazzle and Aquatennial — is backing out of running such events, citing budgeting challenges and competing priorities. Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the business organization, said he and his team are hoping to hand off the planning to other groups who will continue the longstanding traditions or reimagine them.
The move comes at a time when Minneapolis, like downtowns across the country, is struggling to rebuild its foot traffic and vibrancy after the pandemic reduced in-office work. City boosters, including the Downtown Council, have posited a vision of downtown that relies just as much on residents and entertainment as it does on white-collar commuters.
Holidazzle, which happens around the winter holidays, and Aquatennial, a midsummer festival known for a fireworks show over the Mississippi River, were two major attractors of visitors to the downtown area.
Duininck said the entertainment sector has fueled downtown Minneapolis’ post-pandemic recovery, which is one of the factors behind Downtown Council leadership’s decision to focus on other goals.
“Going out and doing festivals is not one of those areas we need to improve,” he said. “Where we do need to improve is safety and advocacy. Where we do need to improve is our long-range plan and making it happen to make Minneapolis the best city that it could possibly be.”
For several years, Holidazzle and Aquatennial have relied largely on hundreds of thousands of dollars in sponsorships, an inconsistent funding source that made planning difficult, Duininck said.
It no longer “made a lot of business sense” to carry a team of workers in event-planning roles, so the Downtown Council recently laid off three operations staffers, he said.