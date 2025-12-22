Inside Target’s toy workshop and strategy to grow its house brands

Joe Keeley had the luxury of being choosey about his next project after selling College Nannies to Bright Horizons in 2016 (and sticking around for three years to lead digital integration). In 2020, he came out of what he called a sabbatical to co-found and lead JustiFi, a fintech platform for software companies and franchise networks. The idea came from the Rally Ventures team, including managing partner Justin Kaufenberg, co-founder of SportsEngine and Casey Kipfer, SportsEngine’s former payments director (and brother of another co-founder, Carson Kipfer). Keeley said he’d give them five years with the goal of “taking a whiteboard idea from 0 to 1.” Five years later, JustiFi has surpassed $1 billion in annualized payment processing and Keeley is passing the baton to Brett MacKinnon, another SportsEngine alum, who had been serving as chief operating officer at JustiFi.