South Dakota businessman Dave Billion buys 3M retreat in northern Minnesota for $4 million

(Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s free Lakes Country newsletter)
South Dakota businessman Dave Billion is the new owner of 3M’s former corporate retreat in northern Minnesota’s lakes country where Billion has vacationed for decades.
The Wonewok Conference Center on Big Mantrap Lake, just north of Park Rapids, Minn., is a 180-foot-long, pine log lodge with six cottages built in 1929. 3M purchased it in 1955 and operated the retreat for 70 years. It closed and went up for sale in 2023.
Billion said he reached out to 3M as soon as he heard it was available and finalized the $4 million sale last month for the retreat and 190 acres of land.
“It’s a beautiful property. They maintained it wonderfully and we expect to keep it in that same vein,” Billion said in an interview Thursday.
Billion said he intends to maintain it as a retreat for companies, including his own Billion Automotive with 16 dealerships across the Upper Midwest. He hopes to have the retreat up and running in 2026.
“We will do our best to emulate what 3M did,” Billion said, “but just maybe broaden it out” for other corporations to rent for weeklong stays or three-day retreats.
The secluded lakeshore oasis was accessible only to 3M employees and customers.