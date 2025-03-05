One of Minnesota’s biggest resorts that has been family-owned for 85 years is being sold to a growing hospitality company.
Cragun's Resort, family-owned for 85 years, sold to hospitality company
Owner Dutch Cragun will sell the beloved resort on Gull Lake in Brainerd to Leisure Hotels and Resorts, headquartered in nearby Baxter.
Cragun’s is now under contract with a local investment group led by resort management specialist and Brainerd Lakes resident Jamie Tatge, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly honored and humbled to carry the legacy and excellence of this legendary property, which has produced nearly a century of memories for so many Minnesotans,” said Tatge, president of Leisure Hotels.
Terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but the release said it is assumed to be the largest resort transaction in Minnesota history.
The sale is expected to be finalized before the summer.
Dutch Cragun, 93, and his late wife, Irma, ran Cragun’s Resort for the majority of its existence, taking over for Cragun’s parents, who bought the property just after the Great Depression.
“The first thing I did when I took over the property from my parents was put hot water heaters in each cabin,” Dutch recalled in the press release. “We also put a heated swimming pool in. Then guests from the competition really started coming to Cragun’s.”
Dutch and Irma Cragun met at a dance in San Francisco and married in 1965. They settled in Brainerd and took over the resort business, guiding the expansion from 12 cabins and 10 rooms to 69 cabins, 200 hotel rooms, nearly a mile of Gull Lake shoreline and several golf courses totaling 54 holes.
In 2016, the Craguns built a home across the lake from the resort to gaze out and see what they’d built.
The resort’s recent expansion included the largest renovation project in the resort’s 85-year history.
Construction of a $25 million remodel and expansion included upgrades to lobby areas, hotel rooms, cabins, golf courses and the marina. Plus a $17 million golf course upgrade, including 18 new holes designed by pro golfer and Minnesota native Tom Lehman.
The resort now offers 206 lodge-style rooms, 55 cabins ranging from one to seven bedrooms and seven homes on the golf course.
There are five dining options, three golf courses and more than 400 employees who create an experience for the families who make annual visits to the resort.
“For generations, Cragun’s has been a place for families, traditions, and making memories,” said Eric Peterson, general manager and development director of Cragun’s Resort in the release.
“Dutch and Irma’s vision shaped this lakeside destination, so it’s important this transaction not only marks a new chapter in the amazing legacy of Cragun’s Resort but ensures its generations of memories continue to create just that … more generations of memories!"
Peterson said his team looks forward to working with the new ownership group.
