Are Minnesota’s mom-and-pop resorts dying?

Jean Quam of Minneapolis, retired dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota, has been visiting Dickerson’s Lake Florida Resort every summer since she adopted her oldest son. He’s 31 now, with two children of his own, and she waved at him as he walked out of the water and down the 450 feet of shoreline on a recent afternoon just before Labor Day weekend. Three rows of trees, maple and ash and a 150-year-old cottonwood, line the meticulously kept lawn by the beach.