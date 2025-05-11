Fights, capacity issues at AAU basketball tournament draw police to Eden Prairie High School

An AAU basketball tournament featuring high-profile players was stopped Saturday because it drew too many fans. and police from several agencies were called to Eden Prairie High School to clear the gym.
A few minor fights broke out as officers ushered people out of the school at 17185 Valley View Road, where the Battle at the Lakes tournament was being played this weekend.
There were no large-scale fights, and no injuries were reported as the building was emptied just before 6 p.m., police said.
Nobody was arrested, police said.
A State Patrol helicopter was also on the scene.
The remaining games on Saturday’s schedule and all games on Sunday at the high school were called off, according to the Eden Prairie School District.
Eden Prairie High School was one of several sites in the Twin Cities where games featuring about 500 teams and some of the nation’s top college recruits were being played.
An organization called Prep Hoops North rented space at Eden Prairie High, according to the school district. The games drew more fans than the rental agreement allowed and exceeded capacity as determined by the city’s fire department.