News & Politics

Fights, capacity issues at AAU basketball tournament draw police to Eden Prairie High School

Saturday night’s and Sunday’s games at the Battle at the Lakes tournament at the school were called off.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 2:56AM
Eden Prairie police (Eden Prairie police)

An AAU basketball tournament featuring high-profile players was stopped Saturday because it drew too many fans. and police from several agencies were called to Eden Prairie High School to clear the gym.

A few minor fights broke out as officers ushered people out of the school at 17185 Valley View Road, where the Battle at the Lakes tournament was being played this weekend.

There were no large-scale fights, and no injuries were reported as the building was emptied just before 6 p.m., police said.

Nobody was arrested, police said.

A State Patrol helicopter was also on the scene.

The remaining games on Saturday’s schedule and all games on Sunday at the high school were called off, according to the Eden Prairie School District.

Eden Prairie High School was one of several sites in the Twin Cities where games featuring about 500 teams and some of the nation’s top college recruits were being played.

An organization called Prep Hoops North rented space at Eden Prairie High, according to the school district. The games drew more fans than the rental agreement allowed and exceeded capacity as determined by the city’s fire department.

“When we became aware of this situation, we collaborated with the Eden Prairie Police Department to secure the facility and end the event to ensure the safety of all attendees,” the district said in a statement.

An attempt to reach tournament officials was unsuccessful.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Fights, capacity issues at AAU basketball tournament draw police to Eden Prairie High School

card image

Saturday night’s and Sunday’s games at the Battle at the Lakes tournament at the school were called off.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police seeking suspects in shooting of 18-year-old man during fight in Apple Valley park

Sports

Anderson: Crane Lake gives up its walleyes — and its memories

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image