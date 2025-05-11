Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Sunday, May 10

Baseball
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 6, Spectrum 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 12, South 3
TRI-METRO
• St. Anthony 8, DeLaSalle 2
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson 7, SW Christian 6
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 3, Perham 1
• Benilde-St. Marg. 7, Mpls. Edison 5
• Breck 14, Holy Angels 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Eagan 6
• Duluth Denfeld 3, Tartan 2
• Duluth Marshall 6, Minnehaha Acad. 3
• Heritage Christian 11, Trinity 0
• Hopkins 7, St. Louis Park 5
• Jordan 11, La Crescent-Hokah 7
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, Liberty Classical 0
• Lester Prairie 10, St. John’s Prep 0
• Liberty Classical 15, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
• St. Michael-Albertville 9, Brainerd 5
• St. Michael-Albertville 8, Moorhead 0
• Stewartville 3, Red Wing 2
• Two Rivers 4, Burnsville 3
• Waconia 8, Eden Prairie 0
MINNESOTA
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 19, Hancock 0
• Bemidji 1, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Bemidji 6, Duluth East 3
• Blackduck 8, Ely 2
• Brainerd 4, Moorhead 1
• Byron 6, Winona 3
• Cannon Falls 14, Park Rapids 3
• Cleveland 5, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 2
• Hayfield 5, Goodhue 2
• Hayfield 8, Houston 3
• Houston 3, Rushford-Peterson 2
• Lac qui Parle Valley 11, Adrian/Ellsworth 5
• Lyle/Pacelli 2, Blooming Prairie 1
• Madelia 13-14, NRHEG 3-3
• Mankato East 6, Marshall 1
• Mankato West 9, New Ulm 2
• Pine Island 6, Rochester Lourdes 3
• Red Lake County 11, Blackduck 1
• Rochester Lourdes 14, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
• Royalton 5-19, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 3-9
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13, Lakeview 3
• St. James 8, United South Central 7
• United South Central 6, Martin County West 3
• Wabasha-Kellogg 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
• Waseca 5, Worthington 2
• Winona 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2
• Winona Cotter 2, Willmar 1
• Yellow Medicine East 7, MACCRAY 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 13, Hermantown/Proctor 12
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Woodbury 6
• Buffalo 14, Chaska 11
• Champlin Park 11, Duluth Marshall 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Hastings 4
• Farmington 15, Owatonna 4
• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 11, Armstrong 10
• Lakeville North 23, Northfield 9
• Moorhead 12, St. Michael-Albertville 4
• Orono 26, Mound Westonka 1
• Rosemount 20, Duluth 6
• SW Christian 12, St. Cloud 4
• Wayzata 8, Waunakee (Wis.) 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Duluth Marshall 8, St. Paul Academy 5
• Farmington 10, Chaska 9
• Hopkins 7, Armstrong/Cooper 6
• Lakeville South 11, East Ridge 4
• New Prague 16, Rochester Century 3
• Owatonna 8, Lakeville North 6
• Prior Lake 23, Eden Prairie 6
• Rosemount 17, Minnetonka 13
• SW Christian 7, Moorhead 5
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 3, Rogers 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 17, Washington 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 5
• New London-Spicer 4-10, Norwood Young America 2-2
• SW Christian 7, Holy Family 5
• SW Christian 7, Hutchinson 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Aitkin 12, Mpls. Roosevelt 2
• Becker 7, Alexandria 5
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Byron 3
• Braham 9, Mayer Lutheran 1
• Burnsville 11, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Anoka 1
• Chaska 10, Mpls. Southwest 3
• Eden Prairie 10, Eastview 2
• Farmington 10, Mankato East 1
• Hawley 4, South St. Paul 2
• Hermantown 11, Concordia Academy 4
• Hill-Murray 6, Armstrong 5
• Hill-Murray 6, Holy Angels 5
• Holy Angels 7, Armstrong 4
• Holy Family 14, Proctor 4
• Hutchinson 9, Willmar 8
• Lakeville South 9, Rochester Century 3
• Legacy Christian 9, Duluth Marshall 6
• Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Jordan 5
• Maple Grove 7, Delano 6
• Mayer Lutheran 17, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 5
• Moorhead 5, St. Michael-Albertville 4
• Mound Westonka 3, Proctor 2
• Mound Westonka 10, Willmar 4
• Mpls. Roosevelt 12, North Lakes 11
• Mpls. Washburn 17, St. Paul Harding 2
• New Ulm 8, New Prague 2
• Princeton 23, Milaca 0
• Prior Lake 3, Minnetonka 2
• Rochester Lourdes 16, St. Paul Central 0
• South St. Paul 9, Concordia Academy 6
• South St. Paul 12, North Lakes 2
• St. Paul Central 14, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7
• SW Christian 11, Proctor 1
• Visitation 8, Aitkin 2
• Visitation 8, Northern Lakes 2
• Wayzata 4, West Fargo (N.D.) 2
• Willmar 10, Holy Family 8
• Zimmerman 10, Esko 9
MINNESOTA
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10, Sacred Heart 4
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10, West Marshall 0
• Bethlehem Academy 10, Lake City 7
• Cannon Falls 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 5, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
• Cleveland 17, Madelia 2
• Dover-Eyota 9-12, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1-7
• Duluth East 8, International Falls 0
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 9, Redwood Valley 5
• Esko 6, Lake City 5
• Goodhue 10, Hayfield 4
• Goodhue 18, Rushford-Peterson 2
• Hawley 5, Hermantown 3
• Hayfield 9, Rushford-Peterson 0
• Hermantown 19, Aitkin 4
• International Falls 16, Duluth Marshall 4
• Jackson County Central 10, New York Mills 3
• Jackson County Central 15, Worthington 3
• Jackson County Central 12, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2
• Kasson-Mantorville 14-12, Rochester John Marshall 2-2
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, Medford 0
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1
• Kimball 10-21, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0-0
• Lac qui Parle Valley 7, BOLD 0
• Lakeview 10, MACCRAY 0
• Lakeview 12, RRC/WWG 3
• Mabel-Canton 15, Spring Grove 0
• Martin County West 12, Lakeview 0
• Martin County West 17, RRC/WWG 0
• Martin County West 6, Yellow Medicine East 5
• Minneota/Canby 9, Fairmont 7
• Murray County Central 14, BOLD 4
• New Ulm Cathedral 3, Fairmont 0
• New Ulm Cathedral 18, Windom 1
• Nicollet 4, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3
• Pine Island 11, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
• Pine Island 11, Medford 1
• Pipestone 4-11, Marshall 2-1
• Randolph 1, Cannon Falls 0
• Randolph 7, La Crescent-Hokah 0
• Redwood Valley 13, Lac qui Parle Valley 3
• Redwood Valley 10, Murray County Central 7
• Rochester Lourdes 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7
• RRC/WWG 27, MACCRAY 16
• Sacred Heart 10, Bagley 0
• Sacred Heart 12, West Marshall 0
• Stewartville 8, Winona 3
• Wabasso 6, Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 0
• Wabasso 7, Murray County Central 5
• Waseca 12, Blue Earth Area 6
• West Marshall 4, Northern Freeze 3
• Windom 4, Minneota/Canby 1
• Yellow Medicine East 8, MACCRAY 1
SIMLEY INVITATIONAL
• St. Thomas Academy 185, St. Croix Lutheran 167.5, Simley 108, Mpls. South 108, Trinity/Unity 67, Cretin-Derham Hall and Hiawatha Collegiate 26, Math & Science 23, St. Paul Washington 13.5, Twin Cities Academy 1
SIMLEY INVITATIONAL
• Simley 189.5, St. Croix Lutheran 165, Mpls. South 94, Trinity/Unity 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 71.5, Math & Science 56, St. Paul Washington 17, Hiawatha Collegiate 12, Twin Cities Academy 2
NEW PRAGUE TOURNAMENT
• Austin def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-22, 25-19
• Austin def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-15
• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 25-14
• Austin def. Mpls. Edison, 25-14, 25-13
• Austin def. New Prague, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-16, 25-22
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Woodbury, 25-23, 25-17
• Hopkins def. New Prague, 26-24, 25-15
• Hopkins def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-12
• Hopkins def. Woodbury, 25-18, 25-14
• Mpls. Edison def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11
• Mpls. Edison def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-21
• New Prague def. Richfield, 25-19, 25-15
• New Prague def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-19
• Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-12, 25-9
• Woodbury def. Richfield, 28-26, 25-15
FARMINGTON TOURNAMENT
• Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11
• Farmington def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-16
• St. Paul Harding tied Apple Valley, 22-25, 26-24
• St. Paul Harding def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 26-24
• St. Paul Harding def. Tartan, 19-25, 29-27
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE TOURNEY
• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 25-14
• Coon Rapids def. Anoka, 26-24, 25-21
• Coon Rapids def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-16
• East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 23-25, 28-26, 17-15
• Eastview def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-15
• Eastview def. East Ridge, 25-12, 25-8
• Eastview def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 27-29, 15-13
• Eastview def. St. Paul Central, 25-16, 25-13
• North St. Paul def. Anoka, 24-26, 25-14, 17-15
• North St. Paul def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-13
• North St. Paul def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-22, 25-19
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Anoka, 25-21, 25-14
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-11
• St. Michael-Albertville def. St. Paul Central, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
• St. Paul Central def. Coon Rapids, 25-21, 30-28
• St. Paul Central def. East Ridge, 25-7, 25-22
