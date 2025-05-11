High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Sunday, May 10

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 3:07AM
Winona's Lauryn Hamernik made contact with the ball for an RBI in the fourth inning against Totino-Grace at the Girls softball state tournament at Caswell Park, Thursday, June 8, 2017 in North Mankato, MN.
Baseball

MCAA

• Legacy Christian 6, Spectrum 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 12, South 3

TRI-METRO

• St. Anthony 8, DeLaSalle 2

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson 7, SW Christian 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 3, Perham 1

• Benilde-St. Marg. 7, Mpls. Edison 5

• Breck 14, Holy Angels 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Eagan 6

• Duluth Denfeld 3, Tartan 2

• Duluth Marshall 6, Minnehaha Acad. 3

• Heritage Christian 11, Trinity 0

• Hopkins 7, St. Louis Park 5

• Jordan 11, La Crescent-Hokah 7

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, Liberty Classical 0

• Lester Prairie 10, St. John’s Prep 0

• Liberty Classical 15, Wabasha-Kellogg 14

• St. Michael-Albertville 9, Brainerd 5

• St. Michael-Albertville 8, Moorhead 0

• Stewartville 3, Red Wing 2

• Two Rivers 4, Burnsville 3

• Waconia 8, Eden Prairie 0

MINNESOTA

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 19, Hancock 0

• Bemidji 1, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Bemidji 6, Duluth East 3

• Blackduck 8, Ely 2

• Brainerd 4, Moorhead 1

• Byron 6, Winona 3

• Cannon Falls 14, Park Rapids 3

• Cleveland 5, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 2

• Hayfield 5, Goodhue 2

• Hayfield 8, Houston 3

• Houston 3, Rushford-Peterson 2

• Lac qui Parle Valley 11, Adrian/Ellsworth 5

• Lyle/Pacelli 2, Blooming Prairie 1

• Madelia 13-14, NRHEG 3-3

• Mankato East 6, Marshall 1

• Mankato West 9, New Ulm 2

• Pine Island 6, Rochester Lourdes 3

• Red Lake County 11, Blackduck 1

• Rochester Lourdes 14, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2

• Royalton 5-19, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 3-9

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13, Lakeview 3

• St. James 8, United South Central 7

• United South Central 6, Martin County West 3

• Wabasha-Kellogg 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1

• Waseca 5, Worthington 2

• Winona 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2

• Winona Cotter 2, Willmar 1

• Yellow Medicine East 7, MACCRAY 2

Lacrosse • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 13, Hermantown/Proctor 12

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Woodbury 6

• Buffalo 14, Chaska 11

• Champlin Park 11, Duluth Marshall 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Hastings 4

• Farmington 15, Owatonna 4

• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 11, Armstrong 10

• Lakeville North 23, Northfield 9

• Moorhead 12, St. Michael-Albertville 4

• Orono 26, Mound Westonka 1

• Rosemount 20, Duluth 6

• SW Christian 12, St. Cloud 4

• Wayzata 8, Waunakee (Wis.) 7

Lacrosse • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Duluth Marshall 8, St. Paul Academy 5

• Farmington 10, Chaska 9

• Hopkins 7, Armstrong/Cooper 6

• Lakeville South 11, East Ridge 4

• New Prague 16, Rochester Century 3

• Owatonna 8, Lakeville North 6

• Prior Lake 23, Eden Prairie 6

• Rosemount 17, Minnetonka 13

• SW Christian 7, Moorhead 5

Softball

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 3, Rogers 2

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 17, Washington 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 5

• New London-Spicer 4-10, Norwood Young America 2-2

• SW Christian 7, Holy Family 5

• SW Christian 7, Hutchinson 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Aitkin 12, Mpls. Roosevelt 2

• Becker 7, Alexandria 5

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Byron 3

• Braham 9, Mayer Lutheran 1

• Burnsville 11, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Anoka 1

• Chaska 10, Mpls. Southwest 3

• Eden Prairie 10, Eastview 2

• Farmington 10, Mankato East 1

• Hawley 4, South St. Paul 2

• Hermantown 11, Concordia Academy 4

• Hill-Murray 6, Armstrong 5

• Hill-Murray 6, Holy Angels 5

• Holy Angels 7, Armstrong 4

• Holy Family 14, Proctor 4

• Hutchinson 9, Willmar 8

• Lakeville South 9, Rochester Century 3

• Legacy Christian 9, Duluth Marshall 6

• Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Jordan 5

• Maple Grove 7, Delano 6

• Mayer Lutheran 17, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 5

• Moorhead 5, St. Michael-Albertville 4

• Mound Westonka 3, Proctor 2

• Mound Westonka 10, Willmar 4

• Mpls. Roosevelt 12, North Lakes 11

• Mpls. Washburn 17, St. Paul Harding 2

• New Ulm 8, New Prague 2

• Princeton 23, Milaca 0

• Prior Lake 3, Minnetonka 2

• Rochester Lourdes 16, St. Paul Central 0

• South St. Paul 9, Concordia Academy 6

• South St. Paul 12, North Lakes 2

• St. Paul Central 14, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7

• SW Christian 11, Proctor 1

• Visitation 8, Aitkin 2

• Visitation 8, Northern Lakes 2

• Wayzata 4, West Fargo (N.D.) 2

• Willmar 10, Holy Family 8

• Zimmerman 10, Esko 9

MINNESOTA

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10, Sacred Heart 4

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10, West Marshall 0

• Bethlehem Academy 10, Lake City 7

• Cannon Falls 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 5, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

• Cleveland 17, Madelia 2

• Dover-Eyota 9-12, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1-7

• Duluth East 8, International Falls 0

• Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 9, Redwood Valley 5

• Esko 6, Lake City 5

• Goodhue 10, Hayfield 4

• Goodhue 18, Rushford-Peterson 2

• Hawley 5, Hermantown 3

• Hayfield 9, Rushford-Peterson 0

• Hermantown 19, Aitkin 4

• International Falls 16, Duluth Marshall 4

• Jackson County Central 10, New York Mills 3

• Jackson County Central 15, Worthington 3

• Jackson County Central 12, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2

• Kasson-Mantorville 14-12, Rochester John Marshall 2-2

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, Medford 0

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1

• Kimball 10-21, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0-0

• Lac qui Parle Valley 7, BOLD 0

• Lakeview 10, MACCRAY 0

• Lakeview 12, RRC/WWG 3

• Mabel-Canton 15, Spring Grove 0

• Martin County West 12, Lakeview 0

• Martin County West 17, RRC/WWG 0

• Martin County West 6, Yellow Medicine East 5

• Minneota/Canby 9, Fairmont 7

• Murray County Central 14, BOLD 4

• New Ulm Cathedral 3, Fairmont 0

• New Ulm Cathedral 18, Windom 1

• Nicollet 4, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3

• Pine Island 11, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

• Pine Island 11, Medford 1

• Pipestone 4-11, Marshall 2-1

• Randolph 1, Cannon Falls 0

• Randolph 7, La Crescent-Hokah 0

• Redwood Valley 13, Lac qui Parle Valley 3

• Redwood Valley 10, Murray County Central 7

• Rochester Lourdes 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7

• RRC/WWG 27, MACCRAY 16

• Sacred Heart 10, Bagley 0

• Sacred Heart 12, West Marshall 0

• Stewartville 8, Winona 3

• Wabasso 6, Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 0

• Wabasso 7, Murray County Central 5

• Waseca 12, Blue Earth Area 6

• West Marshall 4, Northern Freeze 3

• Windom 4, Minneota/Canby 1

• Yellow Medicine East 8, MACCRAY 1

Track and field • boys

SIMLEY INVITATIONAL

• St. Thomas Academy 185, St. Croix Lutheran 167.5, Simley 108, Mpls. South 108, Trinity/Unity 67, Cretin-Derham Hall and Hiawatha Collegiate 26, Math & Science 23, St. Paul Washington 13.5, Twin Cities Academy 1

Track and field • girls

SIMLEY INVITATIONAL

• Simley 189.5, St. Croix Lutheran 165, Mpls. South 94, Trinity/Unity 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 71.5, Math & Science 56, St. Paul Washington 17, Hiawatha Collegiate 12, Twin Cities Academy 2

Volleyball • boys

NEW PRAGUE TOURNAMENT

• Austin def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-22, 25-19

• Austin def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-15

• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 25-14

• Austin def. Mpls. Edison, 25-14, 25-13

• Austin def. New Prague, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-16, 25-22

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Woodbury, 25-23, 25-17

• Hopkins def. New Prague, 26-24, 25-15

• Hopkins def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-12

• Hopkins def. Woodbury, 25-18, 25-14

• Mpls. Edison def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11

• Mpls. Edison def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-21

• New Prague def. Richfield, 25-19, 25-15

• New Prague def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-19

• Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-12, 25-9

• Woodbury def. Richfield, 28-26, 25-15

FARMINGTON TOURNAMENT

• Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11

• Farmington def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-16

• St. Paul Harding tied Apple Valley, 22-25, 26-24

• St. Paul Harding def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 26-24

• St. Paul Harding def. Tartan, 19-25, 29-27

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE TOURNEY

• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 25-14

• Coon Rapids def. Anoka, 26-24, 25-21

• Coon Rapids def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-16

• East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 23-25, 28-26, 17-15

• Eastview def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-15

• Eastview def. East Ridge, 25-12, 25-8

• Eastview def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 27-29, 15-13

• Eastview def. St. Paul Central, 25-16, 25-13

• North St. Paul def. Anoka, 24-26, 25-14, 17-15

• North St. Paul def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-13

• North St. Paul def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-22, 25-19

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Anoka, 25-21, 25-14

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-11

• St. Michael-Albertville def. St. Paul Central, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13

• St. Paul Central def. Coon Rapids, 25-21, 30-28

• St. Paul Central def. East Ridge, 25-7, 25-22

