Twins drop Giants 2-1, thanks to Ryan’s arm and Larnach’s bat

Saturday’s performance marked the sixth time in eight starts that Ryan has allowed zero or one run, so it’s weird the Twins are just 3-5 when he starts. The righthander didn’t issue a walk, retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced, and made only one mistake: a 1-2 fastball to Heliot Ramos that Ryan left in the middle of the plate. It landed three rows deep into the bleachers in left-center, giving San Francisco a brief lead.