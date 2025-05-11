Former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins recently graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Southern New Hampshire University, fulfilling a promise he made to his grandmother.
The blessing of this young baseball season is that you did not need an advanced education to comprehend that the Twins’ season was not doomed by their terrible April.
On May 2, they lost in Boston, extending their latest losing streak to four games and falling to 13-20.
Anger, or worry, was justified. Doomsaying was foolish.
With Saturday night’s 2-1 victory over the Giants, the Twins have won seven in a row. They are 20-20 and only one game out of the last wild-card playoff spot.
Want to worry about the Twins?
Don’t fret that the roster isn’t good enough. This remains the most quality pitching depth, in the big leagues and in the organization, that the Twins have had in decades, if not ever.
Their bullpen has moved past its inexplicable early incompetence, and the hitters, who were the primary culprits in the team’s first 33 games, have gotten back to the basics, hitting line drives and using the opposite field.