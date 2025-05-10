Carson McCusker hammered two home runs for the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, one ball flying over the fans sitting in the berm beyond left field, and it’s natural to wonder how every team missed on him.
There is no mistaking him on the field. He’s listed at 6-8 and 250 pounds, and the righthanded-hitting corner outfielder hits the ball as hard as anybody in Class AAA. His 426-foot home run Tuesday left his bat at a blistering 114.7 mph, generating the highest exit velocity by a Saints hitter since Matt Wallner.
Entering Saturday on an 12-game hitting streak, McCusker is batting .349 with nine homers, 29 RBI and a 1.088 OPS in 31 games. The Twins named him their minor league player of the month for April.
This is the same guy who went undrafted after four seasons at Oklahoma State. He spent parts of three seasons in the independent Frontier League, hoping an MLB organization would notice him playing for the Tri-City Valley Cats. He even contemplated retirement after his second season in indy ball didn’t lead to a minor league contract.
“It’s basically how minor league baseball was before COVID,” McCusker said about his indy ball experience. “You don’t get paid or treated the best, which is fine, but you have to have people supporting you financially and all that stuff. It made it tough on the family, but it was a good learning experience.”
McCusker was surprised he went undrafted out of college — he was a 26th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 before he went to Oklahoma State — but he admits he needed to learn how to become a power hitter.
He didn’t hit more than eight homers in a season in college.
“I was just a guy who slapped the ball around the yard,” McCusker said. “I was still a high-strikeout guy, but if you’re going to have that, you need to have the homers to go with it. Not my true potential.”