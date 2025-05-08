Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan was watching a movie during the team’s off day Monday when he felt the chills and started shaking.
Once he returned home, he laid down and began vomiting.
“Oh dude, it’s genuinely the worst illness I’ve ever had,” said Ryan, who was scratched from his start Thursday. “It was like I threw up 20 times in five hours or something. ... It was just miserable. I didn’t really sleep. The sweats were horrible. Fever was bad. The next day, I tried to eat a little bit more and I just felt weak.”
Ryan is not sure what caused his illness, though Harrison Bader missed Tuesday’s game because he was ill, too. The Twins informed their starting pitchers to prepare for adjusting their schedules. Bailey Ober was moved up to Thursday, which was still his regular four days’ rest because of the off day, and Chris Paddack is scheduled to pitch Friday’s series opener against San Francisco.
After throwing a bullpen session before Thursday’s game, Ryan is expected to start Saturday vs. the Giants.
“I’ve been dealing with something for the last two weeks where I feel kind of nauseous, and I don’t get like that, really, ever,” Ryan said. “In between innings, every time my heart gets up, I just felt like I was going to gag.
“It hasn’t felt like it did on Monday. It felt like it was 2 percent of what actually happened [Monday]. Some nausea or whatever, then all of a sudden gone.”