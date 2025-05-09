Twins

Reusse: Twins have pitching, Byron Buxton and (perhaps) sage advice to draw on

Modern strategy causes a certain observer to shake his head, or worse. This observer is far less negative about the arms on the mound and the center fielder’s exploits.

Columnist Icon

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 1:25AM
Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Orioles on Thursday, a day he had to overcome difficulty. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Those of us who became sports fans when baseball was king in this country are often puzzled by the strategies employed in today’s game based fully on digital information.

On several occasions early in this Twins season, I have been forced to curse at various degrees of volume when observing these strategies.

Example: It is early in a ballgame, the opposition has runners at second and third with no outs or one, and manager Rocco Baldelli chooses to play the left side of the infield “up” to prevent a run.

This can’t be Rocco following an instinct. It has to be a suggestion from the probabilities offered by the computers.

This took place in Boston last weekend, with a multi-hopper going through the left side to give the Red Sox two early runs.

On Thursday, the Twins were home at Target Field, and this occurred in the third inning. Bailey Ober, all 6-foot-9 of him being willpower, had gotten out of a one-walk, two-hit second inning with a pair of strikeouts — limiting Baltimore to one run.

Then in the third, Jackson Holliday singled and Ryan O’Hearn hit a double-play ball to Brooks Lee at second base. Lee butchered it to put runners at the corners, a run scored on a sacrifice fly, and then a double left runners on second and third with one out.

Subscribe to the Twins’ Extra Innings newsletter here

And here it came: The left side playing up, greatly increasing the chances of a medium-hit ground ball putting the disadvantage at 4-1. Curses again, although being in the press box those required a reasonable level of decorum.

As it turned out, Ober again ended the scoring with two strikeouts.

So, this time the Twins got away with the infield up when a grounder could have scored two early runs — no harm done ... but it was the principle of the situation.

Related Coverage

Twins

Lee's clutch double lifts Twins to three-game sweep of Orioles

Twins

Twins’ Ryan expected to start Saturday after enduring ‘genuinely the worst illness I’ve ever had’

Twins

Neal: As Correa searches for his swing, Twins watch for signs of the hitter they thought they hired

Another violation of personal irritants occurred with Baldelli’s use of the bullpen. This goes back to the golden days of Ron Gardenhire as manager (2002-14), as bullpen usage was on the upward journey to where it is now.

Gardy would lament having to to “use his entire bullpen” to get a victory.

To which I would retort in casual conversation after the TV camera was gone:

“Rincon only had 10 pitches. You could’ve sent him out for a second inning.”

To which Gardy would respond: “Then I couldn’t use him tomorrow night, genius.”

Ober’s effort was as gutsy as it gets Thursday. He gave up eight hits, walked one and had to overcome the Lee error that could have led to a game-deciding inning.

Ober is a unique starter in the current big leagues and in Twins history. He doesn’t throw hard, yet he gets many of his outs high in the zone. And his changeup is shockingly effective.

Ober was horrendous in his first start, but he has now given up one earned run in six of his past seven games — with an ERA down to 3.50.

He was gone after five innings and 91 pitches, and then Baldelli went to his bullpen: Cole Sands, Justin Topa, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.

Jax got the win and Duran a save, as Trevor Larnach’s home run tied it in the sixth and the Twins won it when Lee’s two-out double keyed a three-run eighth.

Yes, but Rocco had to use most of his bullpen, with the formidable San Francisco Giants coming to Target Field for a weekend series. Right?

Not really. Topa cruised through three outs on seven pitches in the seventh. Coulda got a second inning out of Topa, Gardy … ah, Rocco.

Puzzlements aside, there are a couple of reasons to not join in the general disinterest the 2025 Twins are facing (after last season’s collapse):

• In the field, on the bases and at the plate, we are witnessing a Byron Buxton in the lineup and center field as we never could have anticipated seeing again. On Thursday, the astounding play came in the sixth, when Buxton made a bullet throw to get Emmanuel Rivera at the plate in the sixth inning.

• The Twins have a highly competitive pitching staff, with three top-flight starters (Ober, Joe Ryan and Pablo López), two OK starters (Chris Paddack, Simeon Woods Richardson) and a deep bullpen.

Plus, there is old-school strategic advice available if manager Baldelli feels the urge.

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Reusse

Columnist

Patrick Reusse is a sports columnist who writes three columns per week.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Reusse: Twins have pitching, Buxton and (perhaps) sage advice to draw on

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image

Modern strategy causes a certain observer to shake his head, or worse. This observer is far less negative about the arms on the mound and the center fielder’s exploits.

Twins

Lee's clutch double lifts Twins to three-game sweep of Orioles

card image

Twins

Twins’ Ryan expected to start Saturday after enduring ‘genuinely the worst illness I’ve ever had’

card image