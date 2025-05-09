Those of us who became sports fans when baseball was king in this country are often puzzled by the strategies employed in today’s game based fully on digital information.
On several occasions early in this Twins season, I have been forced to curse at various degrees of volume when observing these strategies.
Example: It is early in a ballgame, the opposition has runners at second and third with no outs or one, and manager Rocco Baldelli chooses to play the left side of the infield “up” to prevent a run.
This can’t be Rocco following an instinct. It has to be a suggestion from the probabilities offered by the computers.
This took place in Boston last weekend, with a multi-hopper going through the left side to give the Red Sox two early runs.
On Thursday, the Twins were home at Target Field, and this occurred in the third inning. Bailey Ober, all 6-foot-9 of him being willpower, had gotten out of a one-walk, two-hit second inning with a pair of strikeouts — limiting Baltimore to one run.
Then in the third, Jackson Holliday singled and Ryan O’Hearn hit a double-play ball to Brooks Lee at second base. Lee butchered it to put runners at the corners, a run scored on a sacrifice fly, and then a double left runners on second and third with one out.