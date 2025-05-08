Brooks Lee’s clutch double powers Twins past Orioles 5-2 for a three-game sweep

Ober worked his magic again in the fifth inning after it started with a hit batsman and a double. There was activity in the Twins bullpen with two runners in scoring position and no outs. Ober induced a foul out to the catcher, struck out Heston Kjerstad on three pitches and ended the inning with a groundout. Ober, typically stoic on the mound, punched his arm after the final out.