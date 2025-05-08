Brooks Lee’s clutch double powers Twins past Orioles 5-2 for a three-game sweep

Brooks Lee struck out in his first three at-bats and committed an error that led to a run Thursday, but all was forgiven with one swing in the eighth inning.
Lee, batting with the score tied and two outs, laced an elevated fastball in a two-strike count against Baltimore Orioles lefty Gregory Soto into the left-center gap for a two-run double.
The Twins dugout erupted, and Lee let out a long yell as he stood on second base.
After a gutsy performance from Twins starter Bailey Ober, who moved up his start by a day because Joe Ryan was sick, Lee delivered the go-ahead hit in a 5-2 victory to complete a three-game sweep over Baltimore at Target Field.
The Twins have won five straight games and 11 of their last 16.
It was the first time the Twins swept the Orioles since 2021, when they carried a multi-year, 16-game winning streak against them.
After Trevor Larnach hit a game-tying, solo homer in the sixth inning, the Twins set up their eighth-inning rally with a pair of walks from Harrison Bader and Byron Buxton. Larnach, a lefty, struck out against the lefthanded Soto before Lee’s clutch hit. Ty France added an RBI single.
The Twins gave Ober a couple of days’ notice that they might need him to pitch Thursday after Ryan was sick with flu-like symptoms.