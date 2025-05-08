Pablo López knows lefthanded hitters have always been the biggest challenge of his career, and the disparity has been even greater this year.
So he’s found a new weapon to utilize, especially against a lefty-heavy lineup like the one the Orioles send out.
A changeup.
But not the changeup he’s always used. “He’s throwing two of them now,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the team’s Opening Day starter, who struck out 11 of the 18 Orioles he faced in earning his third victory Tuesday night. “He’s not just switching it up. He’s actually adding more to his arsenal.”
The difference may seem subtle to fans in the stands or watching on TV. But in the batter’s box, or catching the pitch? It’s pretty obvious.
“It’s the new fad. One is the one he’s used his whole life. One moves a little more,” said catcher Ryan Jeffers. “I’m not gonna give away all the tips and tricks, but yes, he has two now. They move differently.”
It’s López’s way of countering the platoon split that sometimes causes him trouble. Lefthanders have a .640 OPS against him, while righthanders have struggled to a .404 OPS this year, with only three extra-base hits, none of them home runs, in his six starts.
“Honestly, Pablo, he’s a thinker, and he’s always going to continually find ways to attack things that he wants to do better,” Baldelli said. “Rarely do you get a chance to prove just what those adjustments are made of because you don’t face very many seven- and eight-hitter lefthanded lineups.