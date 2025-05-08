Twins

Twins pitcher Pablo López wields a new tool for taking on lefthanded batters: a second changeup

Pablo López’s history shows difficulties against lefties, so he joined a modern movement by adding a more elusive pitch.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 1:36AM
Twins pitcher Pablo López is working with a new changeup that serves him against lefthanded batters. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pablo López knows lefthanded hitters have always been the biggest challenge of his career, and the disparity has been even greater this year.

So he’s found a new weapon to utilize, especially against a lefty-heavy lineup like the one the Orioles send out.

A changeup.

But not the changeup he’s always used. “He’s throwing two of them now,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the team’s Opening Day starter, who struck out 11 of the 18 Orioles he faced in earning his third victory Tuesday night. “He’s not just switching it up. He’s actually adding more to his arsenal.”

The difference may seem subtle to fans in the stands or watching on TV. But in the batter’s box, or catching the pitch? It’s pretty obvious.

“It’s the new fad. One is the one he’s used his whole life. One moves a little more,” said catcher Ryan Jeffers. “I’m not gonna give away all the tips and tricks, but yes, he has two now. They move differently.”

It’s López’s way of countering the platoon split that sometimes causes him trouble. Lefthanders have a .640 OPS against him, while righthanders have struggled to a .404 OPS this year, with only three extra-base hits, none of them home runs, in his six starts.

“Honestly, Pablo, he’s a thinker, and he’s always going to continually find ways to attack things that he wants to do better,” Baldelli said. “Rarely do you get a chance to prove just what those adjustments are made of because you don’t face very many seven- and eight-hitter lefthanded lineups.

“These lefthanded lineups have been a little more challenging for him at times, but the way he’s attacked them the last two outings, he looked fantastic. I don’t think he could throw the ball too much better against this type of lineup.”

Miranda nears return to Saints

José Miranda is eager to get back on the field, so his season can be known for his hitting and not the circumstances of his freak injury.

“I mean, I think everybody knows that [story] already,” the infielder said. “I was grabbing a case of water, literally, at Target. It fell out of my hands, and I tried to grab it. It just pulled my [fingers] back. I had a strain in [his palm]. It was really bad, especially at night. When I got back home, I couldn’t even close my hand.”

Related Coverage

Twins

Neal: As Correa searches for his swing, Twins watch for signs of the hitter they thought they hired

Twins

Twins stay clear of Orioles, winning again amid a Buxton power surge

Twins

Twins open homestand hot, defeat Orioles with heavy hitting from Correa, Buxton

Twins

Feeling lucky to be back to the Twins so soon, Lewis takes his place in the lineup

The injury, occurring the day after he was optioned back to Class AAA St. Paul, lingered for nearly four weeks, making the incident even more painful.

Subscribe to the Twins’ Extra Innings newsletter here

“I thought it would be something quick. The moment I tried swinging again [a week after the original injury] it didn’t feel good — ‘Oh, it’s not going to be quick,’ ” Miranda said. “We shut it down after that.”

Miranda expects to be activated from the minor league injured list as soon as Thursday. He knows, after a 6-for-36 start to the season, that he has to prove he’s not only back physically but at the plate, too.

“I think [about] 36 at-bats — that’s nothing,” Miranda pointed out. “Knowing myself, when I get hot, I get hot. … It’s hard. It’s a game of adjustments.”

Keeping a good attitude while with the Saints will be key.

“I just see it as baseball. You see [Rangers outfielder] Joc Pederson — he’s been in the league for 12 years, and he just went through a slump, 0-for-41,” Miranda said. “It’s a game of ups and downs. You just have to keep trusting yourself.”

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins stay clear of Orioles, winning again amid a Buxton power surge

card image

The center fielder gave Minnesota a lead it never gave back with a three-run home run, and Harrison Bader piled on.

Twins

Twins' López wields a new tool for taking on lefthanded batters: a second changeup

card image

Twins

Neal: As Correa searches for his swing, Twins watch for signs of the hitter they thought they hired

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image