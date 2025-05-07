Twins

Minnesota Twins open homestand hot, defeat Baltimore Orioles with big days from Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton

The Twins, who also got 11 strikeouts in five innings from Pablo López, had lost 10 games in a row to the Orioles before busting loose Tuesday.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 2:25AM
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa trots home after hitting a home run against the Orioles in the third inning Tuesday at Target Field. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What a disappointment for the Twins. Royce Lewis, who has returned from five previous injury layoffs with grand slams, two-homer games and at least one hit in each of them, couldn’t provide a Roycian thrill for the Target Field attendees who simply expect such heroics from him by now.

Then again, why get lost in a crowd?

Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, who clearly missed their power-hitting colleague in the lineup, each stepped in to provide the home run that Lewis didn’t. Amid a party atmosphere at Target Field, they combined to drive in seven runs and steer the Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Orioles.

Correa’s two-run upper-deck blast in the third inning, shortly after Buxton’s RBI double, traveled an estimated 458 feet, the longest home run by a Twins hitter this year, and the second-longest of his career.

And Buxton’s bullet four rows deep in left field in the seventh, bringing in three runs, came a couple of minutes before Correa’s shindig-capping, run-scoring single.

The victory was both streak-extending — the Twins’ third straight win and fourth in a row on their home field — and more importantly, streak-breaking. The Twins had lost 10 consecutive games to Baltimore and had failed to score five runs against the Orioles in 11 straight.

And the Twins’ bust-out offense might not even have been the most impressive part of their effort. Twins pitchers struck out a season-high 17 batters, including 11 by starter Pablo López — who pitched only five innings.

BOXSCORE: Twins 9, Orioles 1

MLB standings

Lewis, making his 2025 debut after six weeks on the injured list, flew out twice, grounded into a double play and reached base on the first of Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo’s two errors. But his presence figures to eventually pay off, especially against lefthanded pitching.

Strangely, given their recent domination of the Twins, it’s the last-place Orioles who own the worse record (now 13-21 to Minnesota’s 16-20), and they looked the part in the teams’ first meeting of 2025. Not only did López strike out the side in three different innings — only four outs came on balls in play — but Baltimore registered only three hits all night.

One of them, a fourth-inning double by Ryan Mountcastle, scored Gunnar Henderson, who had walked, with Baltimore’s only run. But no other Orioles batter ever reached third base, and López simply struck out Jackson Holliday to end their lone mild threat.

The Twins, meanwhile, put together a five-run inning to beat lefthander Cade Povich, their third straight victory against a lefthanded starter, and a four-run frame against relievers Lionel Pérez and Matt Bowman.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

