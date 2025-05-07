What a disappointment for the Twins. Royce Lewis, who has returned from five previous injury layoffs with grand slams, two-homer games and at least one hit in each of them, couldn’t provide a Roycian thrill for the Target Field attendees who simply expect such heroics from him by now.
Then again, why get lost in a crowd?
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, who clearly missed their power-hitting colleague in the lineup, each stepped in to provide the home run that Lewis didn’t. Amid a party atmosphere at Target Field, they combined to drive in seven runs and steer the Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Orioles.
Correa’s two-run upper-deck blast in the third inning, shortly after Buxton’s RBI double, traveled an estimated 458 feet, the longest home run by a Twins hitter this year, and the second-longest of his career.
And Buxton’s bullet four rows deep in left field in the seventh, bringing in three runs, came a couple of minutes before Correa’s shindig-capping, run-scoring single.
The victory was both streak-extending — the Twins’ third straight win and fourth in a row on their home field — and more importantly, streak-breaking. The Twins had lost 10 consecutive games to Baltimore and had failed to score five runs against the Orioles in 11 straight.
And the Twins’ bust-out offense might not even have been the most impressive part of their effort. Twins pitchers struck out a season-high 17 batters, including 11 by starter Pablo López — who pitched only five innings.