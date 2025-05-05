Twins activate Royce Lewis, Willi Castro from IL; Edouard Julien demoted

Fifty-two days after Royce Lewis injured his left hamstring in a spring training game, he’s ready to make his season debut.
The Twins activated Lewis and Willi Castro from the 10-day injured list Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. Edouard Julien and Mickey Gasper were optioned to Class AAA to make room on the 26-man roster.
Lewis, 25, has been plagued by injuries throughout the last four seasons, but he gives the club a much-needed power bat in the middle of the lineup. Lewis hit .233 with 16 homers, 16 doubles and 47 RBI in 82 games last year.
He had a .276 batting average and a 1.000 OPS in his first 41 games before he badly slumped through the final six weeks of the 2024 season.
Castro was sidelined with an oblique strain, which the switch hitter felt when he tried to take lefthanded swings. He’s posted a .227 batting average and a .655 OPS in 18 games this year.
Julien and Gasper were top candidates for demotions because they both hold minor league options, unlike recent additions Jonah Bride and Kody Clemens.
Julien was batting .128 in his past 48 plate appearances with two extra-base hits, eight walks and 15 strikeouts.