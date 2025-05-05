Twins

Twins activate Royce Lewis, Willi Castro from IL; Edouard Julien demoted

Lewis will make his season debut Tuesday against the Orioles after he was sidelined because of a hamstring strain.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 4:35PM
Royce Lewis was injured during spring training but is finally ready to debut for the Twins. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fifty-two days after Royce Lewis injured his left hamstring in a spring training game, he’s ready to make his season debut.

The Twins activated Lewis and Willi Castro from the 10-day injured list Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. Edouard Julien and Mickey Gasper were optioned to Class AAA to make room on the 26-man roster.

Lewis, 25, has been plagued by injuries throughout the last four seasons, but he gives the club a much-needed power bat in the middle of the lineup. Lewis hit .233 with 16 homers, 16 doubles and 47 RBI in 82 games last year.

He had a .276 batting average and a 1.000 OPS in his first 41 games before he badly slumped through the final six weeks of the 2024 season.

Castro was sidelined with an oblique strain, which the switch hitter felt when he tried to take lefthanded swings. He’s posted a .227 batting average and a .655 OPS in 18 games this year.

Julien and Gasper were top candidates for demotions because they both hold minor league options, unlike recent additions Jonah Bride and Kody Clemens.

Julien was batting .128 in his past 48 plate appearances with two extra-base hits, eight walks and 15 strikeouts.

Gasper has six hits in 34 at-bats (.176 average) this year with one double, zero homers, four walks and nine strikeouts.

Lewis, who played in six minor league rehab games before he was activated, is expected split time between third base and designated hitter. It would allow Castro and Brooks Lee to play regularly in the infield.

Lee, who has been the primary third baseman over the past three weeks, is hitting .318 over his past 13 games.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

