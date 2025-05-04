BOSTON – After a six-week disaster cost the Twins a spot in the postseason last year, finishing with a 12-27 record in their last 39 games, team President Derek Falvey opted against a major shakeup.
The Twins dismissed all their hitting coaches, and former General Manager Thad Levine departed the organization when his contract expired, but manager Rocco Baldelli returned with largely the same roster.
Now, the Twins are five weeks into their new season with a 14-20 record and an offense that has scored three or fewer runs in half their games.
“Where we are right now is incredibly disappointing,” Falvey said Saturday. “Everyone in that [clubhouse] is disappointed. The staff’s disappointed. Rocco’s disappointed. I am, too. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility for us to be where we need to be and so we’re all disappointed and trying to figure it out.”
The Twins are at an organizational crossroads. The Pohlad family is exploring a sale of the club. Through 15 games at Target Field, attendance is down 14.3% from the same point last year. The core players on the roster are almost all in their supposed prime years.
The starting rotation entered Saturday with the seventh-lowest ERA in the majors (3.51), which includes a league-best 2.23 ERA over their past 23 games. Yet, the Twins have their worst record through 34 games since their 89-loss 2021 season.
How does Falvey evaluate Baldelli?
“What I’m most looking at through the course of a season, Roc knows this and the staff knows this, is how you show up every day after those tough losses, how you respond to it,” Falvey said. “Rocco and the staff keep showing up trying to figure out ways to fix it, to win and ultimately try to put the players in the best position to be successful. That’s what I’m focused on.”