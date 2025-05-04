BOSTON – Kody Clemens, the son of a seven-time Cy Young Award winner who won a Most Valuable Player award and pitched in a World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox, accomplished something his dad never did at Fenway Park.
Clemens, playing in his first game at the ballpark Saturday, hit a home run.
With his dad, Roger, in the stands, Kody Clemens electrified the Twins dugout with his go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was a no-doubter to right field, Clemens celebrating with a bat flip, that helped the Twins end their four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory.
The Twins improved their record to 2-6 in one-run games this year.
Boston scored two runs against Twins reliever Brock Stewart after a 72-minute rain delay, which produced rain for only a couple of minutes, before Griffin Jax, Cole Sands and Jhoan Duran combined for the final eight outs.
Sands pitched around a pair of two-out singles in the eighth inning, and Duran stranded two baserunners in the ninth after he permitted a leadoff single and intentionally walked Alex Bregman with two outs.
The home run from Clemens elicited memories from when Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski watched his grandson, Mike, homer in his first game at Fenway Park. Clemens, 28, was born during his dad‘s final season with the Red Sox, four months before Roger set an MLB record with a 20-strikeout game.