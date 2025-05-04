Clemens made a trip to Fenway when he was with the Detroit Tigers in 2022, but he never appeared in a game. One inning after the Twins left the bases loaded when Carlos Correa flew out to shallow right field, Clemens connected on a slider that sat over the middle of the plate from Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins. Correa met Clemens at the top of the dugout steps to congratulate him before Clemens strode through the dugout line of high fives.