BOSTON – Brooks Lee isn’t battling shoulder soreness this season, so maybe that’s why he is having more success in the batter’s box. Maybe the 2022 first-round draft pick just needed some time to acclimate to the big leagues, or maybe it stems from a full offseason of adjustments.
Lee admits he isn’t quite sure, though he feels much more comfortable at the plate than he did a year ago.
“Who knows, it could be anything,” Lee said. “My body is in a better spot right now than it was last year, but also, I think I’m more accustomed to big-league pitching.”
Lee, a 24-year-old switch hitter, missed the first few weeks of the season after he dealt with back tightness at the end of spring training. He totaled more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) through his first 56 plate appearances, and he entered Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox with 11 hits in his last 31 at-bats (.355 batting average).
It’s too small of a sample size to make any grand proclamations, but he’s already barreled as many pitches as he did in 50 games last year, according to StatCast. He hit .176 against fastballs in his rookie season and he’s hitting .310 against them this year.
“I mean, I just didn’t have the swing for it last year,” Lee said. “When you’re looking for a fastball, and granted a lot of guys don’t throw it anymore, but still trying for fastball timing. When you do end up getting that pitch and you don’t get it, I think that’s more frustrating than anything, which can lead to not being able to separate for the next pitch because you missed your pitch. It’s been different this year.”
Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli thought health was a big factor in Lee’s struggles last season. Now, he sees a young hitter with a stronger swing and better plate discipline.
“Those things don’t come overnight,” Baldelli said. “You’re not going to just wake up one day and see a completely different hitter, but it’s something he’s spending a lot of time on.”