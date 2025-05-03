Twins unravel late in 6-1 series-opening loss to Red Sox

BOSTON – In the span of one inning Friday at Fenway Park, Edouard Julien erased a runner in scoring position when he slid past second base on a stolen base attempt, and two runs scored when he failed to secure a ground ball with two outs.
The Twins didn’t help themselves offensively, once again, and every mistake is adding up. Despite a solid six-inning start from Joe Ryan, the Twins lost 6-1 to the Boston Red Sox in their series opener at Fenway Park on Friday.
With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Twins reliever Louie Varland allowed back-to-back singles to Connor Wong and David Hamilton. The two Red Sox batters entered Friday with a combined five hits in 56 at-bats.
After a sacrifice bunt moved up the runners, lefty reliever Danny Coulombe struck out Jarren Duran. Coulombe, presented a chance to escape the jam, induced a ground ball against Rafael Devers. Julien ranged a couple of steps to his left, slid and the ball bounced off his glove. Hamilton, a fast runner, scored from second on a ball that barely left the infield.
A close game turned into more of a rout in the eighth inning when the Red Sox dinged Twins reliever Jorge Alcala for three runs, compiling five hits, including two doubles off the outfield wall, and two stolen bases.
The Twins have lost four consecutive games, matching their longest losing streak of the season.
For much of the evening, it was a pitchers’ duel between Ryan and Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello. Ryan yielded one run and four hits across six innings while striking out eight. Bello allowed one run and four hits over 6⅔ innings with five strikeouts.
Ryan’s biggest mistake Friday was a first-inning fastball that Alex Bregman drilled above the Green Monster in left-center field for a solo home run. It was the eighth home run of the season for Bregman, who has seven hits against Ryan in 15 career at-bats.