Twins

Twins unravel late in 6-1 series-opening loss to Red Sox

Tied at a run apiece, the Twins allowed the Red Sox to take over Friday night with two runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 3, 2025 at 1:56AM
Twins second baseman Edouard Julien (47) loses control of the ball on a stolen base by Boston's David Hamilton during the fifth inning Friday night at Fenway Park. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

BOSTON – In the span of one inning Friday at Fenway Park, Edouard Julien erased a runner in scoring position when he slid past second base on a stolen base attempt, and two runs scored when he failed to secure a ground ball with two outs.

The Twins didn’t help themselves offensively, once again, and every mistake is adding up. Despite a solid six-inning start from Joe Ryan, the Twins lost 6-1 to the Boston Red Sox in their series opener at Fenway Park on Friday.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Twins reliever Louie Varland allowed back-to-back singles to Connor Wong and David Hamilton. The two Red Sox batters entered Friday with a combined five hits in 56 at-bats.

After a sacrifice bunt moved up the runners, lefty reliever Danny Coulombe struck out Jarren Duran. Coulombe, presented a chance to escape the jam, induced a ground ball against Rafael Devers. Julien ranged a couple of steps to his left, slid and the ball bounced off his glove. Hamilton, a fast runner, scored from second on a ball that barely left the infield.

A close game turned into more of a rout in the eighth inning when the Red Sox dinged Twins reliever Jorge Alcala for three runs, compiling five hits, including two doubles off the outfield wall, and two stolen bases.

The Twins have lost four consecutive games, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

For much of the evening, it was a pitchers’ duel between Ryan and Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello. Ryan yielded one run and four hits across six innings while striking out eight. Bello allowed one run and four hits over 6⅔ innings with five strikeouts.

Ryan’s biggest mistake Friday was a first-inning fastball that Alex Bregman drilled above the Green Monster in left-center field for a solo home run. It was the eighth home run of the season for Bregman, who has seven hits against Ryan in 15 career at-bats.

After the first inning, Ryan retired 12 of his next 14 batters. He pitched around his own error in the second inning — the eighth committed by a Twins pitcher this year — and he left Hamilton on third base in the fifth inning after Hamilton reached on a bunt single and stole two bases with a strikeout and a lineout.

Devers opened the sixth inning with a leadoff double, and he moved up to third with two outs on an infield single, but Ryan escaped with a strikeout.

The Twins have totaled seven runs during their four-game losing streak. Ryan Jeffers blasted a solo homer off Bello to lead off the third inning, a scorching line drive that sailed to the last row of seats above the Green Monster, and the team didn’t have another baserunner reach third base.

Duran, the Red Sox left fielder, took away two extra-base hits with a diving catch along the left-field line against Ty France in the second inning and a leaping grab near the warning track against Mickey Gasper in the third.

Julien drew a one-out walk in the seventh inning, and he attempted to swipe second base with two outs against Red Sox lefty reliever Justin Wilson. Julien had a great jump, easily sliding ahead of a throw from Wong, the Red Sox catcher, but he overslid the bag by several feet and he was tagged out to extinguish a potential rally.

The Twins, who amassed six hits, had only one at-bat Friday with a runner in scoring position.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

