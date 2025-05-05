BOSTON – The Twins need an offensive boost, particularly some power in the middle of the lineup, and help should arrive Tuesday.
Royce Lewis and Willi Castro are expected to be activated from the injured list as early as Tuesday night’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins didn’t announce any roster moves Sunday, but Lewis is primed to make his season debut after he played six games on a rehab assignment.
Lewis, who suffered a moderate hamstring strain in his left leg during spring training, totaled four hits in 23 at-bats with the Class AAA Saints with one double, one RBI and six strikeouts. He started his last three games at third base.
The Twins, who have the fourth-fewest homers (28) in the American League, are hoping Lewis can provide an immediate spark. In the past two seasons, he has had five stints on the IL and he homered in the first game he returned three times.
The 25-year-old Lewis batted .233 with 16 homers, 16 doubles and 47 RBI in 82 games last season, which included a prolonged slump throughout September.
Castro, an All-Star last year, hasn’t played since April 16 because of an oblique strain. Before his IL stint, he was batting .227 with six doubles, one homer and five RBI in 18 games.
“Hopefully getting some players back this week will be a huge lift for us because we could really benefit from having a few guys that have had real impact here at the big league level coming back to this team,” Twins President Derek Falvey said Saturday.