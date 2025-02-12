Rocco Baldelli Q&A: ‘I honestly love the spot we’re in,' the Twins manager says of 2025

A: I would think so, yeah. I would think so. We always stay open-minded and never commit to anything too early. There’s certainly room for these guys to make a strong impression and win a job. But you look around the field, you see an outfield pretty full with good players, you see a pretty full infield of good players. We have two very good catchers, so it’s not like there are spots where we are craving different players. It’s an excellent roster. It’s a group that can win in more than one way, and that’s important. I know you have to score in order to win, but I want this to be a team that shuts down the opposition on a regular basis, and this team has the pitching staff to do it. It’s an exceptionally deep group, with workhorses at the top, both in the rotation and the bullpen. That’s an absolutely great spot to start from.