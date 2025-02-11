FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the retirement of Alex Kirilloff and the departure of Carlos Santana in free agency, not a single player on the Twins’ roster has started more than 81 games at first base as a big-leaguer.
Twins sign former All-Star Ty France to help fill their void at first base
Ty France, signed to a non-guaranteed deal, gives the Twins another righthanded hitting option at first base.
The Twins addressed that deficiency on Tuesday.
Ty France, a former All-Star first baseman with the Mariners, has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract worth $1 million, the team confirmed. The 30-year-old veteran of six big-league seasons is expected in Twins camp on Thursday to undergo a physical exam, which he must pass before the contract becomes official.
“We really like Ty and his upside with the bat,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “A guy we think still has a lot in there, and has the potential to help us win games.”
France, who debuted with the Padres in 2019, has also played second and third base, and posted two strong seasons in the Mariners’ lineup upon being dealt to Seattle at the trade deadline in August 2020. He was named to the AL All-Star team in 2022 as an injury replacement for the Angels’ Mike Trout.
But France’s offensive contributions declined in 2023 and 2024, and the Mariners traded him to Cincinnati at last year’s deadline. France managed only a .293 on-base percentage with the Reds and hit five home runs in 52 games, and was allowed to leave as a free agent at season’s end.
“He’s just 30, and he’s an athletic guy who put up some good numbers in a tough ballpark” in Seattle, Baldelli said. “We’re just going to let him hit and see what happens.”
France, a right-handed hitter, figures to compete with fourth-year Twin Jose Miranda for playing time at first base, with Edouard Julien and even Willi Castro mentioned as potential candidates despite virtually no experience at the position. None figures to fully replace the defense of Santana, who won a Gold Glove in his lone season with the Twins.
Ty France, signed to a non-guaranteed deal, gives the Twins another righthanded hitting option at first base.