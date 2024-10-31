Alex Kirilloff, once considered the top prospect in the Twins’ organization, announced Friday he is retiring from the sport after four injury-plagued seasons in the major leagues.
Twins first baseman Alex Kirilloff retires from baseball at age 26
Kirilloff’s promising career was waylaid by injuries, and he was never able to play an entire season in the major leagues.
Kirilloff, who will turn 27 on Nov. 9, played 249 games with the Twins, but never more than 88 games in a season as he dealt with a complex surgery on his right wrist, a shoulder injury in 2023 and a season-ending lower back injury this year. He hit .248 with 27 homers and 116 RBI in his career.
“During my career, I’ve encountered numerous injuries, which led me to search for new ways to overcome the pain constantly,” Kirilloff wrote in his retirement announcement on Instagram. “These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I’ve realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted.
“Baseball demands an ‘all-in’ approach, something I’ve brought to every season. However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I’ve always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans, or the game itself.”
Kirilloff, the son of a baseball coach, was the No. 15 pick in the 2016 MLB amateur draft out of a Pittsburgh-area high school. He represented the Twins in the 2018 Futures Game, and he was a consensus top 100 prospect for multiple minor league seasons.
“There are so many people to thank, and I will personally thank them,” Kirilloff said. “Your belief in me made all the difference, and I will be forever grateful. I’d like to thank the Minnesota Twins for giving me an opportunity. The things I was able to experience, I’ll be able to take with me the rest of my life.
“As I navigate the recovery process for my current lower back injury, I’m excited to focus more on my family and explore new opportunities. While this next chapter won’t take place on the field, my story is far from over.”
