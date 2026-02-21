Twins third baseman Royce Lewis hires private hitting coach after disappointing season

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Hitting has always come naturally to Royce Lewis.
He was the No. 1 pick in his major league draft class out of high school. He was a postseason hero during his rookie year with the Twins. Despite major injuries, he produced a .297 batting average, 32 home runs, 91 RBI and a .951 OPS in his first 110 major league games.
Yet as quickly as Lewis’ star rose, he plummeted.
Last year was a disappointment. For the first time in his baseball career, there was no consistency. Any hot stretches were followed by prolonged cold spells. Out of 11 Twins who played in at least 75 games last year, Lewis’ .671 OPS ranked 10th.
When Lewis entered the offseason, he knew he needed to make changes. On advice from Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. and former Twins infielder Jorge Polanco, Lewis hired their private hitting coach, Jeremy Isenhower, who is based in Houston.
“I felt like I didn’t have the answer for myself,” Lewis said. “Your athleticism and talent can only take you so far in this game. You need some of those mechanical adjustments; those coaches to lean on to help out. Honestly, when Bobby Witt tells you something, you might want to listen.”
Lewis hit with former All-Stars Torii Hunter and Matt Kemp in previous offseasons, but he used his father, William, as a sounding board for his swing issues during the season.
“I always love listening to my dad, but I think I needed just a different voice just because he’s busy working,” Lewis said. “That’s a full-time job for my dad to call me every night and see what I’m doing.”