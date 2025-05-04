Organized baseball.
That‘s what we old-timers still have a tendency to use to describe the major league and its affiliated minor league teams, even if a check online is quick to deride organized baseball as an “outdated term.”
Thus, it was the minor league of organized baseball that shut down completely for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The major leagues started an abbreviated 60-game schedule mostly without fans on July 24.
This lack of playing opportunity for the minor leaguers led to a roster modification for spring training in 2021:
The Twins had the rostered players (40), the traditional invitees (21) and then “depth players” — primarily prospects deprived of game competition in 2020. There were 14 such players that spring with the Twins, including a pair of righthanded pitchers in whom the team imagined big futures as starters:
Matt Canterino, 23, a second-round draftee from Rice in 2019, and Josh Winder, 24, a seventh-rounder from VMI in 2018.
Describing their presence, manager Rocco Baldelli said: “These are two very different personalities, but also with big, big ability. We’re watching those young guys down here and we’re impressed.”
Canterino and Winder saw little exhibition action, yet the Twins made adjustments to see more of them against quality hitters. In mid-March, a half-dozen regulars stayed back from a road game. They took batting practice intended to simulate game conditions for several innings for Canterino and Winder.