Byron Buxton joins exclusive club in Twins history with 100 home runs, 100 stolen bases

CLEVELAND — Byron Buxton has hit 139 home runs in his career, 15th-most in Twins history. With his sixth-inning steal of second base Wednesday, he now has 100 stolen bases in his career, which ranks eighth in Twins history.
But triple digits in both categories? That’s only been done three times, each by a center fielder.
“Just being in a group with those two top center fielders that put on this uniform — it’s special,” Buxton said after joining Kirby Puckett (207 homers, 134 steals) and Torii Hunter (214 and 128) in that elite club. “It’s hard to put into words. I’m blessed.”
Buxton even owns a distinction that Puckett and Hunter cannot claim: The highest stolen base success rate in major league history. Buxton has been thrown out only 12 times in his career, meaning he has been safe 89.3% of the time, best ever among players with 100 steals. (Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s 88.7% success rate is a close second, with 102 steals and only 13 outs.)
The 31-year-old Buxton, 7-for-7 this season, said he was unaware of his feat until teammate DaShawn Keirsey Jr. congratulated him for achieving it.
Now he has a new goal: To steal third base, something he has attempted only once, unsuccessfully, in 2016.
“I might get one this year,” Buxton said with a smile. “I might.”
Green Monster awaits
Keirsey has started only seven games for the Twins this year, but he’s hoping No. 8 comes this weekend in Boston. He’s been studying the mechanics of playing left field at Fenway Park.