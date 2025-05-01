Twins’ offensive woes continue in 4-3 extra-inning loss to Guardians

CLEVELAND — Angel Martínez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday as the Guardians slid past the Twins 4-3 and claimed the final three games of a four-game series.
After the Twins took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th on Jonah Bride’s sacrifice fly, Cleveland answered quickly.
José Ramírez’s RBI single with one out tied the game. Ramírez stole second base and scored when Martínez singled to right off loser Justin Topa.
There were two rain delays in the game.
The Guardians have won the past 12 one-run games between the teams at Progressive Field.
Now it’s on to Boston for the Twins, with a little more hope that they can reclaim the hitting form they displayed at Target Field last week.
The Twins came to Cleveland after a 6-1 homestead, then pummeled the Guardians 11-1 in the series opener before three consecutive games of poor run production.
Simeon Woods Richardson pitched 4⅔ innings for the Twins on Thursday, and how well he performed seems like a matter of taste. The Guardians reached base in all five innings against Woods Richardson, who walked a career-high five batters, needing 98 pitches to get those 14 outs. The righthander only allowed two hits — but both of them drove in runs.