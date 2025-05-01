Twins

Twins’ offensive woes continue in 4-3 extra-inning loss to Guardians

The game was delayed twice because of rain before Cleveland scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to win three out of four in the series.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 10:59PM
Christian Vazquez of the Twins walks in the eighth inning shortly before the game against the Guardians in Cleveland was delayed because of rain. (Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Angel Martínez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday as the Guardians slid past the Twins 4-3 and claimed the final three games of a four-game series.

After the Twins took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th on Jonah Bride’s sacrifice fly, Cleveland answered quickly.

José Ramírez’s RBI single with one out tied the game. Ramírez stole second base and scored when Martínez singled to right off loser Justin Topa.

There were two rain delays in the game.

The Guardians have won the past 12 one-run games between the teams at Progressive Field.

Now it’s on to Boston for the Twins, with a little more hope that they can reclaim the hitting form they displayed at Target Field last week.

The Twins came to Cleveland after a 6-1 homestead, then pummeled the Guardians 11-1 in the series opener before three consecutive games of poor run production.

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched 4⅔ innings for the Twins on Thursday, and how well he performed seems like a matter of taste. The Guardians reached base in all five innings against Woods Richardson, who walked a career-high five batters, needing 98 pitches to get those 14 outs. The righthander only allowed two hits — but both of them drove in runs.

Kyle Manzardo’s two-out single in the first inning drove in Gabriel Arias, who had walked, from second base.

Three innings later, slugger Jhonkensy Noel did what sluggers do to changeups that hang over the middle of the plate. The ball landed a dozen rows up in Progressive Field’s elevated bleachers in left field, a 450-foot blast that’s the longest given up by a Twin this season and one of the 10 longest in the majors this year. (Woods Richardson had allowed the previous Twins’ leader, a 446-foot blast by Atlanta’s Michael Harris II.)

Noel’s solo shot gave the Guardians a 2-0 lead, which appeared as formidable as a 10-run lead, given the Twins penchant for stranding runners. When the first rain arrived, the Twins had six hits, including no-out doubles by Ty France and Brooks Lee. But the Twins were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position at the time, with France even thrown out at the plate on a hard-hit ground ball to third base.

After scoring only three runs in their previous two games, the rain seemed to only accentuate the Twins’ sour mood.

But things changed after the storm clouds passed. Harrison Bader led off with a single against reliever Jakob Junis, and moved to second base on Kody Clemens’ fly out. Christian Vazquez followed with a sharp single up the middle, scoring Bader.

The Guardians called upon left-hander Hunter Gaddis, who immediately gave up back-to-back singles to Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa, the latter scoring Vázquez with the tying run.

The eighth inning included a one-out double by Harrison Bader and a two-out walk by Vázquez — followed by heavy rain and a strong wind that made it difficult for the grounds crew to cover the infield and bring on another long delay.

When play resumed, the Twins loaded the bases, but Correa popped out to second to end the inning.

The Guardians loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out against Jhoan Duran, but Duran struck out Bo Naylor and Steven Kwan.

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

