Twins’ offensive woes continue in 4-3 extra-inning loss to Guardians

Three innings later, slugger Jhonkensy Noel did what sluggers do to changeups that hang over the middle of the plate. The ball landed a dozen rows up in Progressive Field’s elevated bleachers in left field, a 450-foot blast that’s the longest given up by a Twin this season and one of the 10 longest in the majors this year. (Woods Richardson had allowed the previous Twins’ leader, a 446-foot blast by Atlanta’s Michael Harris II.)