Twins

Minnesota Twins fall to Cleveland Guardians when Pablo López’s error starts an uprising

Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings, but his errant throw in the seventh allowed a run and set up Bo Naylor to hit a three-run homer.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 12:47AM
The Guardians' Jose Ramirez scores on Pablo López’s throwing error as Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers takes the throw in the seventh inning Wednesday. (Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press)

CLEVELAND - Pablo López’s pitching was sensational Wednesday night. But that same pitching arm was largely to blame for the Twins’ 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

That’s because when former Twin Carlos Santana’s lunging swing at a López changeup in the seventh inning produced a high chopper about 40 feet up the third base line, the Twins righthander grabbed it and threw it behind Santana’s back, where first baseman Ty France couldn’t reach it. The ball ricocheted off the wall in foul territory and Jose Ramirez scored the game’s first run from second base, setting off a four-run inning that wouldn’t have happened if López had thrown Santana out.

It was the eighth error charged to a Twins pitcher, more than any other team’s staff, and the third time this year that the error had led directly to a Twins loss.

Brock Stewart relieved López after the error, and he issued a walk, then struck out Daniel Schneemann for what would have been the third out if not for the error.

The Guardians put the extra out to good use: The next batter, Bo Naylor, hit a Stewart changeup into the front row in right field, a three-run homer that doomed the Twins to their second straight loss at Progressive Field.

The loss wasn’t all López’s fault, of course, not given the Twins’ sudden loss of offense. After scoring 11 runs in Monday’s victory, the Twins have scored one run in each of the next two games, both times on a solo home run. France reached the seats Tuesday, and Brooks Lee connected in the eighth inning Wednesday; the other 16 innings have been an exercise in frustration.

Just like Tuesday, the Twins didn’t manage a hit with runners in scoring position, but this time it was because they rarely had the chance. The Twins had six hits on the night, five singles and Lee’s homer, and only in the ninth inning did they have two runners on base at the same time.

With the game still scoreless, Byron Buxton beat out an infield hit with two outs in the sixth inning, then stole his 100th career base. Naylor’s throw bounced into center field, allowing Buxton to advance to third base, but Carlos Correa took a third strike to end the Twins’ “threat.”

In the ninth inning, Trevor Larnach and Ryan Jeffers singled, and Larnach scored on Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase’s wild pitch. But Clase struck out Kody Clemens to end the game.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

