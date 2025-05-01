That’s because when former Twin Carlos Santana’s lunging swing at a López changeup in the seventh inning produced a high chopper about 40 feet up the third base line, the Twins righthander grabbed it and threw it behind Santana’s back, where first baseman Ty France couldn’t reach it. The ball ricocheted off the wall in foul territory and Jose Ramirez scored the game’s first run from second base, setting off a four-run inning that wouldn’t have happened if López had thrown Santana out.