CLEVELAND — It barely rained at Progressive Field on Tuesday, and the Twins and Guardians followed the weather’s lead: Not much rain, and only a little bit of thunder in their bats.
No Twin ever touched third base during the long-delayed game except for during Ty France’s home run trot.
The Guardians had only slightly more traffic on the bases, but it was enough. Bo Naylor lofted a home run into the right-field seats in the fourth inning, and in the ninth, Kyle Manzardo launched a home run off Louie Varland, delivering the Guardians a 2-1 victory.
Manzardo fouled off a 1-0 changeup from Varland, who then tried another one — in a much more hittable spot. Manzardo pummeled the pitch down the line, and the Twins trudged off the field.
The game must have seemed so familiar to Twins starter Chris Paddack, who has started all three games in which the Twins have been shut out. Paddack pitched well, allowing only three singles and Naylor’s home run, but was lifted after five innings.
Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran each pitched an inning of scoreless relief, but Varland, pitching the ninth inning for the first time all year, wasn’t so effective.
It was the Guardians’ first walk-off home run since Will Brennan connected last May 19 — also against the Twins.