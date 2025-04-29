Yet amid all the offensive contributions from players both expected and less so, it was Ober who stood out the most. He only struck out two Guardians yet always appeared totally in control of the game. Only three times did a Guardian reach second base, and only once could Cleveland bring the run home. A double by Gabriel Arias to lead off the fifth, followed by a single from Jhonkensy Noel into left field, was all the Guardians could muster.