Twins

Everything clicks for suddenly streaking Twins in 11-1 rout of Guardians

Righthander Bailey Ober dominated and the Twins picked up 17 hits in a victory Monday night at Cleveland, winning their fourth straight.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 1:06AM
Twins righthander Bailey Ober pitches during the first inning Monday night at Cleveland. He gave up one run in 7⅔ innings as the Twins routed the Guardians 11-1. (Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Things really have changed for the Twins, and for just about everybody on the team. Or so it seemed Monday night.

How else to explain the first leadoff home run by Edouard Julien in more than a year, the second three-hit game of Jonah Bride’s career, the second two-hit game of Mickey Gasper’s career, Kody Clemens’ first hit as a Twin and the first home run by a Twins catcher of the season?

All that happened at Progressive Field, plus Bailey Ober’s fourth consecutive quality start, and it added up to an 11-1 victory, the Twins’ fourth in a row.

The Twins, who went 1-6 in Cleveland last year against the eventual Central Division champion Guardians, took no chances this time. They racked up four runs and seven hits in the first two innings against Guardians starter Gavin Williams, starting with Julien’s first-pitch, 403-foot homer over the center-field fence, just two feet shorter than the longest of his career.

BOXSCORE: Twins 11, Cleveland 1

MLB standings

Ten Twins hitters collected a hit on the night — the team’s 17 hits were a season high — and seven players drove in at least one run.

Yet amid all the offensive contributions from players both expected and less so, it was Ober who stood out the most. He only struck out two Guardians yet always appeared totally in control of the game. Only three times did a Guardian reach second base, and only once could Cleveland bring the run home. A double by Gabriel Arias to lead off the fifth, followed by a single from Jhonkensy Noel into left field, was all the Guardians could muster.

Ober — who last season reeled off a streak of 11 quality starts (six innings pitched, three or fewer runs), the longest such streak since the Johan Santana days — seems to be in a similar groove again, and it’s bringing along his team, which has won four of his six starts.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

