Joe Ryan started walking toward the dugout when he thought he had struck out Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Logan O’Hoppe on a full-count fastball at the bottom of the strike zone in the fourth inning Sunday.
Ryan stopped after a few steps and shook his head, showing his disagreement with the call after his first walk of the afternoon. His next response was striking out the next batter on three pitches.
The Angels didn’t stand much of a chance against Ryan, who struck out a season-high 11 batters across seven scoreless innings. Ryan generated a whiff on nearly half of the hitters’ swings in a dominant performance, leading the Twins to a 5-0 victory to complete a three-game sweep at Target Field.
It was Ryan’s 10th career start with a double-digit strikeout total, finishing one shy of tying his career high, and it punctuated a Twins homestand on which they posted a 5-1 record against the Angels and Chicago White Sox.
When the Twins faced the White Sox and Angels in back-to-back series last April, it kickstarted a 12-game winning streak that propelled them out of their ugly start to the season. It’s too early to know whether this homestand will have a similar effect, but the Twins won’t lose many games when Ryan is pitching at his best.
Ryan permitted four hits and one walk as he matched his longest start of the year. In his first time through the Angels batting order, he totaled five strikeouts and three foul outs.
Zach Neto gave the Angels their first baserunner with a one-out double in the fourth inning. Ryan allowed the walk to O’Hoppe in an eight-pitch battle before stranding his two runners when he froze Travis d’Arnaud with a fastball that clipped the outside corner for a called third strike.
Ryan, who induced a staggering 26 swings and misses on 56 swings (a jaw-dropping 18 with his fastball), threw a first-pitch strike to 20 of his 25 batters. He had only one inning in which he threw more than 16 pitches.