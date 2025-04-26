The Timberwolves and the North Stars shared the Twin Cities as the fall-to-spring major league sports for four seasons from 1989-90 to 1992-93. The Timberwolves and the Wild have held that portion of the calendar for a quarter-century, with the NHL not having a season because of an owners lockout in 2004-05.
Margaret Downey was a stickler for math at St. Gabriel’s Grade School in Fulda, Minn., and my calculations have this being the 28th spring we have had representatives in both the NBA and NHL.
And there is a strong possibility that this will be the first when both our basketball team and hockey club advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
On Friday night, the Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series with a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and the magnificent 40-year-old, LeBron James. On Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas had to feel lucky getting out of St. Paul with the series 2-2 after a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wild.
The Twins have a tendency to offer best wishes on Target Field’s big board on important occasions for other local sports entities. That might be classy, although the reality of this playoff hysteria is that it has not arrived at a favorable time for the ballclub.
The Twins were already on probation with potential customers, before all that fan interest and those dollars were funneled into a pair of potential playoff runs.
A vocal share of the sporting public turned on the Twins and ownership when they went from a 95.4% chance to make the playoffs on Sept. 5, 2024, into a free fall that sent them into fourth place (ahead of the White Sox) in the AL Central.
The Pohlad family announced the team was for sale — nothing has happened on that front — and then the Twins started the season 7-15. There were crowds for the White Sox earlier this week that made the description “smattering” seem boastful.