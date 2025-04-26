Timberwolves trip Lakers 116-104 as Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle lead the way

With more than three minutes to play, and the Timberwolves ahead by three, Anthony Edwards passed a screen Jaden McDaniels set for him, and his mind began to process what was in front of him. Dorian Finney-Smith of the Lakers was guarding him, and Edwards was hoping Luka Doncic would switch onto him.
What happened next was a peek into how Edwards processed the Los Angeles defense, which he mastered to lead the Wolves to a 116-104 victory Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series at Target Center.
“They didn’t switch,” Edwards said. “I seen them about to double me, so I just tried to attack Luka. I got to the baseline and since the first game, they’ve been taking away the corners. I didn’t have to look at the wing, I knew somebody was on the wing, whether it was Naz [Reid] or Donte [DiVincenzo].
Standing there wide open, as Edwards thought, was Reid. He buried the open look for a 109-103 lead, part of a 13-1 Wolves run to close the night after the Lakers had tied the score 103-103 with 4:37 remaining.
The Wolves have struggled in clutch situations all season (20-26 in clutch games), but they were perfect Friday night when they had to be. They now have a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 on Sunday at Target Center.
“Our best closing effort of the year, no doubt, both sides of the ball,” said coach Chris Finch, who barely had a voice afterward.
Edwards found the right mix of creating for himself and for his teammates in those moments, something that didn’t always happen during the regular season. He finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
He wasn’t the only star on the night. Julius Randle got the Wolves through a rough stretch on offense in the second quarter with 22 points, while Jaden McDaniels had his second spectacular game of the series by tying his career high with 30 points, all while guarding a sick Doncic on the defensive end.