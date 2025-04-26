LeBron James turns back time, but Luka Doncic’s stomach flu weakens Lakers in Game 3

LeBron James’s NBA-record 290 playoff appearances are more than the combined total of the Timberwolves’ starting lineup. But in James’ three-and-a-half seasons worth of playoff games, there’s one thing the 40-year-old has never found.
A moral victory.
“There’s no moral victories in the postseason,” James said Friday morning, ice wrapped on his knees, after the Los Angeles Lakers’ shootaround at Target Center.
“It doesn’t matter what the stat sheet looks like. It’s about winning the game.”
Later Friday, James scored a game-high 38 points — his most since he picked up a March groin injury that sidelined him for seven games, then was aggravated again on April 11. But there was no win as the Lakers were beaten by the Timberwolves 116-104 in Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series.
The Lakers scored more than 95 points for the first time this series. They shot 42.5% (17-for-40) from three, with James going 5-for-9 after the team struggled from beyond the arc at home. They held Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert to a single point.
But, in the end, those were only moral victories.
Anthony Edwards heated up as the Wolves pulled away from a 103-103 tie with five minutes left to play. He finished with 29 points playing against his Olympic teammate.