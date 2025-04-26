The Los Angeles Lakers played an ultra-soft version of hoops in Game 1 of this stretched-out NBA series and were embarrassed 117-95 on their home court last Saturday. The Timberwolves made 21 of 42 threes, primarily because the Lakers weren’t guarding them.
The word from the L.A. camp was that they would toughen up and make it much more of a physical battle over the remainder of the series.
You wondered if the Lakers actually had that in them, with LeBron James now 40, Luka Doncic with a reputation as a defensive imposter, and what appeared to be a thin roster.
The answer arrived Tuesday in the affirmative for the Lakers when they ground down the Wolves for an extra-ugly, series-evening 94-85 victory.
On Friday at Target Center, more shots were going in, but the Lakers did the heaviest bashing to take a 58-54 lead at halftime. LeBron muscled his way to 22 points in those first 20 minutes and 38 in the game, looking still quick enough and stronger than any defender the home team had to offer.
And that lousy defense — well, the Lakers stayed close enough to turn the Wolves into 4-for-17 bricklayers on threes in the first half. The Wolves doubled that total in the second half and took a 116-104 victory.
Jaden McDaniels’ fantastic defensive work on Doncic kept things within reason, but this game started at 8:54 p.m. and was headed into the late evening before a rabid crowd that had the old building filled to the high back walls.
There was no evidence that the NBA would be in position to take another pile of money away from Wolves star Anthony Edwards due to disputes with the officials or byplay with a Lakers fan.