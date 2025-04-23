LOS ANGELES – Anthony Edwards had an ice pack around his right shoulder postgame, the product of a collision on a screen as the Los Angeles Lakers blitzed the Timberwolves early in a 94-85 loss Tuesday in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series.
“I can’t even remember what happened, for real,” Edwards said of the Lakers’ fast start Tuesday, a burst that had the Wolves already down 34-15 when the first quarter ended.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker sat at his locker with a blank stare on his face for several moments, ice packs on both knees. After a bit, Alexander-Walker took off those ice packs and threw them with some force to the ground.
These were the byproducts of a physical and frustrating night for the Wolves, who were behind a motivated Lakers team from the opening minutes and didn’t have the offensive firepower to come back.
“It’s just about us,” Alexander-Walker said. “All season long, it’s been about us. We can give credit to like, oh yeah, they played physical, they played hard. Sure, but at the end of the day, we can control our input and how we approach the game. So I’ll say it’s just us.”
The Wolves knew the Lakers would come back with a lot of energy and play with more physicality than they showed in Game 1. But the Wolves looked unprepared for it, and instead of locking in and making the necessary adjustments in time, they looked shellshocked and spent too much energy griping about the officiating.
“No answer. If I answer, they’re gonna fine me, so no answer,” Edwards said of the officiating. “I don’t know what was going on out there. Yeah, I don’t know, man. They say they saw what they saw and they call what they call. Gotta live with it.”
Added Mike Conley: “There’s been some times where we lose our minds, rightfully so, and there’s been times where we’re just overly concerned with it and giving up fast-break points on the other end. There’s got to be a much stronger effort to leave the refs alone and keep playing through it, because we know we’re going to be kind of behind the eight ball in that aspect of the game. So what. Go play through it and figure it out.”