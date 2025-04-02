Wolves

Nickeil Alexander-Walker handles a monumental moment for the Timberwolves — and for his career

A remarkable two-overtime victory over Denver came down to free throws and a test of confidence.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 4:30PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits one of the free throws that sealed the Wolves' win over the Nuggets in two overtimes Tuesday in Denver. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

DENVER – Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker came to Minnesota together from Utah a little over two years ago. Alexander-Walker wasn’t sure what was in store for his future. He was a free agent after the season, and there was a chance he would be out of the NBA the following season.

“Lost,” Alexander-Walker said. “Traded twice in 18 hours, not knowing what my reality of my career was gonna be. Especially going into year four, I truly believed this could be my last year, going into my contract year, haven’t really had the opportunity to show what I could do.”

Flash forward two seasons later, and Alexander-Walker has revamped his career, found a home with the Wolves and knocked down the team’s biggest free throws of the season with 0.1 seconds remaining in the Wolves’ 140-139 double-overtime victory Tuesday over the Nuggets.

For a good portion of his career, Alexander-Walker struggled with his confidence. But by the time he stepped to the free-throw line to win the game, everybody on the Wolves, including himself, was sure he was going to win the game. Anthony Edwards, who had the confidence to throw him the ball when the Wolves needed a basket, knew it because he said he sees how hard Alexander-Walker works, how he beats everybody into the facility at 7 a.m.

“We still be asleep,” Edwards said. “He be in the gym at 7 a.m. He done got three workouts in already. We had ultimate trust in him.”

Even after a lengthy review to make sure Russell Westbrook’s foul on his three-point shot came before the buzzer, Alexander-Walker never wavered.

“It can go two ways, thinking about the free throws. What if I miss? What if I don’t? What if I miss? And then at some point in time, I was just like, well, man, if I miss, I miss,” Alexander-Walker said. “It is what it is. I trust myself. I trust my work. I knew at the end of the day, with the nerves and all that stuff, just enjoy that moment.”

Alexander-Walker had three free throws coming. The first went through after grazing the side of the rim. The second was a swish. Neither was ever in doubt. When he hit the second, he began screaming, he said.

“Everybody was laughing because I started screaming,” he said. “I don’t even know why I did that. It’s so out of my character.”

But he earned that moment, not just with his 26-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist night Tuesday. Conley was there with him for some of the self-doubt, those tough times Alexander-Walker went through in Utah, and he hoped Alexander-Walker took the time to appreciate just how far he has come since then.

View post on X

“This moment for him is like one of those, ‘Take a breath, I’m where I’m supposed to be,‘” Conley said. “‘I’ve worked really hard.’ It might not have all showed at once, but he’s been chipping away at it, and now you see a game like this is who he is and who he can be for us and going forward in his future. Just excited for him, and I know that he’s had a long road to where he’s at right now.”

Related Coverage

Wolves

Timberwolves sink Nuggets in second overtime, overcoming Jokic’s 61 points

Wolves

Wolves bounce back from second-quarter brawl to blow out Pistons 123-104

Wolves

Souhan: Wolves, Edwards belatedly wake up following skirmish

Alexander-Walker was doing that Tuesday. He crossed his first game-winner off his bucket list, and to be in that position after what he’s been through was something to treasure.

“I’ve been down some days,” he said. “To get here, man, you definitely gotta celebrate your wins. If you’re going to mourn your losses, you’ve got to celebrate your wins, for sure.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Alexander-Walker handles a monumental moment for the Wolves — and for his career

card image

A remarkable two-overtime victory over Denver came down to his free throws and to a test of confidence for a player who once struggled with that.

Wolves

Long drama ends as Glen Taylor cedes ownership of Timberwolves and Lynx

card image

Wolves

Timberwolves sink Nuggets in second overtime, overcoming Jokic’s 61 points

card image