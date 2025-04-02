Wolves

Timberwolves sink Nuggets in second overtime, overcoming Nikola Jokic's 61 points

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was fouled while shooting a last-second three-pointer, and his free throws won it.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 5:21AM
Julius Randle congratulates Nickeil Alexander-Walker after he hit a free throw to seal a two-overtime victory over the Nuggets. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

DENVER – The Timberwolves came to Denver without Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo available, as the pair were serving one-game suspensions for their roles in Sunday’s brawl against the Pistons.

Denver countered that by announcing before the game that Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) would miss Tuesday’s game.

So the fourth and final matchup between the Wolves and Nuggets this regular season came down to a battle of attrition — and fatigue.

In a game the Wolves almost gave away and then pulled from the jaws of defeat, they prevailed 140-139 in a wild two overtimes despite 61 points from Nikola Jokic.

In the second overtime, the Wolves took a 135-134 lead on a layup from Anthony Edwards, but Aaron Gordon followed for Denver with a three and a two-point Denver lead. Nickeil Alexander-Walker answered for the Wolves with a three and a 138-137 lead before Mike Conley fouled Russell Westbrook with 20.6 seconds to play. Westbrook hit one of two, and the ensuing rebound went out of bounds. Officials couldn’t determine who touched it last, and they called a jump ball. Officials then called a foul on Jaden McDaniels on the jump ball after he grabbed Jokic’s arm. Jokic hit one of two free throws for a 139-138 Nuggets lead.

The Wolves had a shot to win on Alexander-Walker’s shot at the buzzer. He missed but was fouled by Westbrook. Officials reviewed the play to see when the foul occurred. After a lengthy discussion, Alexander-Walker was awarded three free throws. He hit the first and then the second, and he celebrated after he did. He had 26 points. Edwards led the Wolves with 34.

In the first overtime, the Wolves were up 125-123 after a pair of Denver threes but had just rebounded a Jokic miss when Edwards threw the ball away with 18.3 seconds to play. Denver called timeout with 12.8 to go, and Jokic tied the score with 7.3 seconds left. McDaniels airballed the final shot at the buzzer.

Back-and-forth fourth

Denver opened the fourth quarter on a 16-2 run that erased a five-point Wolves lead entering the fourth. Denver led 100-89 as the Wolves floundered on the offensive end. Jokic didn’t rest as he typically does to start the fourth, and that move paid off for Denver coach Michael Malone.

But the Wolves had another run left in the them, 14-6 to pull within three with 3:54 to play as Julius Randle scored five during that stretch.

Then Edwards, who had struggled most of the game, came alive. He drove to the hoop, then hit a pair of threes to give the Wolves a 111-108 lead with just over two minutes left. The Wolves led 112-110 when the teams traded empty possessions. Christian Braun drew an offensive foul on Edwards with 29.1 seconds to play. Rudy Gobert fouled out after hitting Jokic with 13.9 seconds to play, and Jokic hit both free throws to tie the score 112-112. The Wolves called timeout, but the ball didn’t advance up the floor, and they settled for a contested Randle stepback jumper that missed as the buzzer sounded.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finds room to shoot on his way to 61 points Tuesday against the Wolves. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Denver races out front

At the start, it didn’t take long to see the Wolves lacked the energy and intensity they should have in such a tight playoff race. They began the game 1-for-6 while the Nuggets were 6-for-6 from the floor. That led to a 14-2 Denver lead, and the Nuggets would lead by as much as 16 in the first quarter.

Jokic looked to score early and often, and he had 16 in the first quarter. Aaron Gordon also was aggressively hunting his shot early, and Gordon began by going 4-for-5 for nine points in the first. The Wolves were just 9-for-26, and adding to their issues was early foul trouble for Gobert (two fouls) and Jaylen Clark (three fouls, all on Jokic).

The Wolves closed the quarter on an 11-2 run to pull within 32-26. They appeared to wake up, thanks in part to threes from Randle and Josh Minott.

Wolves come back

Minott and Alexander-Walker sparked the Wolves’ comeback in the first half. Minott had eight points in eight minutes off the bench while Alexander-Walker played 18 consecutive minutes without a break. He finished the first half with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Wolves led 42-39 when Jokic came back into the game. His presence sparked a 10-0 run for Denver that gave the Nuggets a 51-42 lead, as he finished with 23 in the first half.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 140, Nuggets 139

NBA standings

Rob Dillingham then provided a spark on defense in a 10-0 Wolves answer. He forced a shot-clock violation when isolated on Jokic, then stole the ball from Jokic for a dunk.

The Wolves helped themselves on the offensive glass with 11 second-chance points in the first half, and they went into halftime down just 53-52, despite shooting 37% to Denver’s 56%. The Wolves did force 12 Denver turnovers.

