In the second overtime, the Wolves took a 135-134 lead on a layup from Anthony Edwards, but Aaron Gordon followed for Denver with a three and a two-point Denver lead. Nickeil Alexander-Walker answered for the Wolves with a three and a 138-137 lead before Mike Conley fouled Russell Westbrook with 20.6 seconds to play. Westbrook hit one of two, and the ensuing rebound went out of bounds. Officials couldn’t determine who touched it last, and they called a jump ball. Officials then called a foul on Jaden McDaniels on the jump ball after he grabbed Jokic’s arm. Jokic hit one of two free throws for a 139-138 Nuggets lead.