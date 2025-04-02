DENVER – The Timberwolves came to Denver without Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo available, as the pair were serving one-game suspensions for their roles in Sunday’s brawl against the Pistons.
Denver countered that by announcing before the game that Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) would miss Tuesday’s game.
So the fourth and final matchup between the Wolves and Nuggets this regular season came down to a battle of attrition — and fatigue.
In a game the Wolves almost gave away and then pulled from the jaws of defeat, they prevailed 140-139 in a wild two overtimes despite 61 points from Nikola Jokic.
In the second overtime, the Wolves took a 135-134 lead on a layup from Anthony Edwards, but Aaron Gordon followed for Denver with a three and a two-point Denver lead. Nickeil Alexander-Walker answered for the Wolves with a three and a 138-137 lead before Mike Conley fouled Russell Westbrook with 20.6 seconds to play. Westbrook hit one of two, and the ensuing rebound went out of bounds. Officials couldn’t determine who touched it last, and they called a jump ball. Officials then called a foul on Jaden McDaniels on the jump ball after he grabbed Jokic’s arm. Jokic hit one of two free throws for a 139-138 Nuggets lead.
The Wolves had a shot to win on Alexander-Walker’s shot at the buzzer. He missed but was fouled by Westbrook. Officials reviewed the play to see when the foul occurred. After a lengthy discussion, Alexander-Walker was awarded three free throws. He hit the first and then the second, and he celebrated after he did. He had 26 points. Edwards led the Wolves with 34.
In the first overtime, the Wolves were up 125-123 after a pair of Denver threes but had just rebounded a Jokic miss when Edwards threw the ball away with 18.3 seconds to play. Denver called timeout with 12.8 to go, and Jokic tied the score with 7.3 seconds left. McDaniels airballed the final shot at the buzzer.
Back-and-forth fourth
Denver opened the fourth quarter on a 16-2 run that erased a five-point Wolves lead entering the fourth. Denver led 100-89 as the Wolves floundered on the offensive end. Jokic didn’t rest as he typically does to start the fourth, and that move paid off for Denver coach Michael Malone.