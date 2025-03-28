Chris Finch pulled up a chair at one of his favorite establishments in the North Loop section of Minneapolis, fresh off an eventful 48 hours as Timberwolves coach.
One night he collected his 200th win in a dominating performance, the next night his team lost to a depleted Indiana team in frustrating fashion.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Finch said, “it’s an emotionally violent business that we’re in.”
This has been a particularly stressful season for the 55-year-old basketball lifer. Consistency has been a fleeting proposition as the team navigated a new iteration after jettisoning keystone Karl-Anthony Towns. Nothing has come easy.
Finch has won more games than every coach in franchise history except Flip Saunders, all amidst a five-year cyclone of upheaval with three different general managers, two blockbuster trades and one contentious ownership change.
His entire coaching career has tested his adaptability. He has seen and experienced more than most coaches with a résumé that spans the spectrum.
I wanted to learn more about the person behind his professorial demeanor, so I asked Finch if we could grab a beer. He accepted.
Here’s what I discovered over a pint and hourlong discussion …