Finch loved to visit Gettysburg and Valley Forge as a kid. He was high school teammates with former NFL quarterback Kerry Collins. His mom danced with the Radio City Rockettes before he was born. He coached two teams that went bankrupt during the season. He has a rule of thumb when picking a housing location: Only live where he can walk to get a sandwich. He still buys music on iTunes, and if you catch him cruising on his 19-foot boat on Lake Minnetonka one summer day, he’ll likely have country music on the speakers, though his tastes range from Pearl Jam to ‘70s disco.