Throughout this season, there has been no better cure for what has ailed the Timberwolves than facing the Suns. The Wolves have had some of their best performances of the season against the team they defeated in the first round of last season’s playoffs. For instance, their recent eight-game win streak began with a win in Phoenix.
On Friday, the Wolves looked nothing like the team that dropped three of its past four in a 124-109 victory over the Suns. They have swept the season series 4-0 and have won eight straight against Phoenix dating to the playoffs.
The Wolves seem to take it personally when they play the Suns, and that showed in their defensive effort. Jaden McDaniels, who has gotten into it before with Phoenix’s Devin Booker, had 16 points and played great defense on him and Kevin Durant all game. Booker didn’t score in the first half and finished with 10 points.
Julius Randle looked like the player he has been for the second half of the season with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Wolves won despite limited minutes from Anthony Edwards, who missed the second quarter after he collided with Durant, who accidentally hit Edwards in the face. Edwards played nearly 28 minutes and scored 20 points. Rudy Gobert took advantage of Phoenix’s inability to defend the screen-and-roll with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Randle sets the tone
The Wolves have had a problem coming out with energy at home this season. That wasn’t a problem Friday night, especially for Randle, who hit his first four shots for 10 points as the Wolves opened up a 14-4 lead.
All week at practice, the team had talked about regaining its edge on defense, and in the first seven minutes the Wolves forced five turnovers to build their lead.
Randle led the Wolves with 12 in the first quarter as Edwards exited the game late in the quarter. While trying to intercept a pass, Edwards collided with Durant, who appeared to clip Edwards in the face. Edwards remained face down on the floor for a few minutes before getting up holding a towel over his face. He then went toward the locker room.
Wolves maintain lead
The Wolves maintained a lead through the second as Edwards remained out. The Wolves hit nine of their 19 three-point attempts in the first half. They were 10-for-22 from two-point range. Royce O’Neale kept Phoenix in it with 12 first-half points on four threes. Booker didn’t score for Phoenix in the first half, and the Wolves led 57-45 at the half. Wolves coach Chris Finch had said he wanted McDaniels to take the challenge of winning his one-on-one defensive matchups more, and he did a commendable job on Booker and Durant at times during the first half.