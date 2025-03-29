Current controlling owner Glen Taylor returned to his courtside seats near the Wolves bench for the first time since Taylor underwent hip surgery last year. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this week the league was waiting for Taylor to weigh his options over whether he will appeal a recent arbitration ruling in favor of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. Lore and Rodriguez, who were also in attendance, are set to become controlling owners of the team following the 2-1 decision in their favor in February over whether Taylor had the right to cancel the portion of the sale of the Wolves and Lynx that would make Rodriguez and Lore controlling owners.