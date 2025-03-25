Timberwolves overwhelmed by Pacers again, lose 119-103

After winning eight straight games, the Wolves have now lost three of four, two of those coming against Indiana. The Pacers ran circles around the Wolves all night on both ends of the floor. They stressed their defense with their quick-paced offense and were all over the passing lanes on the defensive end of the floor. Indiana led by as many as 23 in the second half. Anthony Edwards played despite having a wrap on his right hand because of a lacerated thumb. Perhaps it was no coincidence that he had one of his worst three-point shooting nights of the season (1-for-11, 17 points). Naz Reid led the Wolves with 20 while Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.